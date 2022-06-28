Nelson Piquet condemned for using N-word slur about Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton was described by Nelson Piquet using a racist Brazilian term. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Formula 1 has condemned three-time world champion Nelson Piquet for using a racially abusive term to describe Lewis Hamilton.

Piquet, 69, was speaking on a podcast in Brazil where he used a Brazilian slang word for the N-word to describe the Brit when speaking to publication Estadao.

He used the racial epithet in an interview conducted following the 2021 British Grand Prix.

The Brazilian is reported to have been discussing a collision between Hamilton and his title-rival Max Verstappen which saw the Dutchman retire from the race.

The comments have only just come to light and Formula 1 and Mercedes both issued a statement immediately supporting seven-time champion Hamilton.

"Discriminatory or racist language is unacceptable in any form and has no part in society. Lewis is an incredible ambassador for our sport and deserves respect," the F1 statement says.

"His tireless efforts to increase diversity and inclusion are a lesson to many and something we are committed to at F1."

Mercedes, too, highlighted the matter as a reason to "strive for a brighter future".

"We condemn in the strongest terms any use of racist or discriminatory language of any kind," their statement read.

"Lewis has spearheaded our sport's efforts to combat racism, and he is a true champion of diversity on and off track.

"Together, we share a vision for a diverse and inclusive motorsport, and this incident underlines the fundamental importance of continuing to strive for a brighter future."

Piquet, who is the father of Verstappen's current girlfriend, has been contacted for comment.