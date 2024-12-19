Neo-Nazi with terrifying ‘array of weaponry’ jailed for 10 years

Alan Edward, left, was found with an armoury of lethal weapons in his Scotland home and was charged with terror offences. Picture: Police Scotland/Crown Office

By Jacob Paul

A neo-Nazi with a large “array of weaponry” and who discussed committing a violent hate crime has been jailed for 10 years.

Alan Edward, 55, was arrested after armed police busted into his property in Redding, Farkirk, back in 2022.

The neo-Nazi has denied committing any offences, but a jury found him guilty of charges under the Terrorism Act, including racism, anti-semitism, holocaust denial and breach of the peace.

Scottish authorities said they seized multiple weapons in the bust, including fourteen knives, some of which were decorated with Nazi and SS insignia, from his property.

Hunting tips for crossbow arrows, fighting gloves with hardened knuckles and ball bearings were also among the terrifying stash.

An SS-style skull mask, goggles and a respirator was also discovered.

A trial heard how Edward wrote "the quickest way to someone's heart is with a high power 7.62mm round".

The white supremacists had almost 28,000 followers on social media and openly spouted, racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic views.

Investigators who checked his WhatsApp account discovered he had been exchanging messages with an associate in a nearby town about a proposed attack on an LGBT group.

A series of texts the prosecution uncovered were described as "incredibly sinister".

Edward wrote in the exchange: "They have been pushing their luck for years, now they will pay in blood."He added: "We should get masked up and go do a few of them in at their little gay club."Edward will be supervised for five years after his release and monitored for 30 years in line with the Terrorism Act.

Judge Fiona Tait said in court: "The author of the risk assessment on you assesses you at high risk of re-offending.

"For such serious offences there is no appropriate alternative to a prison sentence."It is necessary to punish you and deter you and others from engaging in activities for the purposes of terrorism and to protect the public from you."

Det Supt Stephen Clark, Police Scotland's head of counter terrorism investigations, said Edward deliberately tried to spread fear and hatred online.

He said: “Edward shared extreme racist and homophobic content online with the aim of stirring up hatred and spreading fear and alarm.

"His complete disregard for the corrosive impact this could have on our communities heightened these dangerous actions.

"It is entirely unacceptable to promote terrorism or extremism, and this conviction displays how we will not hesitate to investigate online or offline behaviour which breaches terrorism or other criminal legislation.

"Holding an array of weaponry posed a clear and significant risk to the public which underlines the importance of him being brought to justice."