Netanyahu 'not a war criminal’ claims Israeli ambassador as nation 'prepared for all other alternatives' in Lebanon

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Israeli ambassador has claimed Benjamin Netanyahu is "not a war criminal", telling LBC the country is "prepared for all other alternatives" in Lebanon.

Speaking exclusively with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Tzipi Hotovely asserted that "Israel always prefers the diplomatic solution" and the nation was giving peace in the region "a fair chance".

As part of her interview, she also claimed that "80% of Palestinians support the atrocities of the seventh of October".

Explaining the nation was "prepared for all other alternatives" should diplomacy in the region fail, she asserted "we believe we do everything by international law”,

"Unfortunately for the last 11 months Hezbollah has been firing non-stop on our cities, they turned the northern border of Israel into a ghost town and this situation cannot carry on," she told Nick.

It comes as the UK, US and other allied nations continue to push for a Israel-Hezbollah 21-day ceasefire.

Sources suggest such a deal could take effect "in the coming hours" as Netanyahu troops gathered along Lebanon border.

London, 23rd July 2024. Tzipi Hotovely Israeli Ambassador to the United Kingdom is seen outside the Cabinet Office in Westminster this evening. Credit: Imageplotter/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Defending Netanyahu, the Israeli ambassador told Nick: "He's a leader of a democratic country fighting terrorism, I think the ICC (International Criminal Court) is creating a massive mistake by putting democratic leaders at risk of not being able to protect their people".

It comes as the ambassador told LBC the leader is "definitely not" a war criminal - as she claimed Hamas "took over the minds and the hearts of the Palestinians as ideology".

The comments are set against the backdrop of recent deadly strikes which have taken place across Lebanon in recent days, with the US, UK, France and other allies jointly calling for an immediate ceasefire on Wednesday.

The joint statement, released during the UN General Assembly in New York, says the recent fighting is "intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation".

Closer to home, the Israeli ambassador told Nick: "It's so simple because Hamas took over the minds and the hearts of the Palestinians as ideology. Hamas is a terrorist organisation that believes that Israel shouldn't exist.

"So it's not like they're into compromise or a two-state solution.

"This is not ideology; you can read the Hamas Charter speaking about eliminating Israel when this is the majority of the Palestineans support this type of ideology, when 80% of Palestinians supported the atrocities of the seventh of October, there is a long way to go.

"Where did you get that figure of 80%? How do we know that figure to be a fact?

"That was coming from Palestinian research centres, and I believe they keep on updating that was right after the attacks, and the numbers were really shocking," she added.

"I think the reason why we don't have peace at the moment is because Iran is fuelling this radical ideology through its proxies in the region."

(240925) -- SAFED, Sept. 25, 2024 (Xinhua) -- Israeli security forces work at the scene of a rocket attack in Safed, northern Israel, on Sept. 25, 2024. (David Cohen/JINI via Xinhua). Picture: Alamy

Speaking on Netanyahu's appearance at the UN later today, she said "Iran is still the main force that is destabilising the Middle East by its proxies, Hezbollah...

"He's going to speak about the hostages, about the fact we still have 101 men, women, babies, children, elderly (still in captivity)."

"I believe today we're giving true chance for diplomacy to work but at the same time we're prepared (for) all other alternatives just in case diplomacy fails," she said of ongoing peace negotiations.

It comes as the ambassador reflected on whether Sir Keir Starmer's decision to restrict arms exports to Israel had damaged Israel-UK relations.

"The bridge is strong, the last five years, what was built between Israel and UK was an exceptional alliance on security and intelligence," she said.

"Britain is our second ally when it comes to intelligence after the US and I think the British government values very much what Israel brings to the table".

Word of a ceasefire from sources close to the Telegraph come as Benjamin Netanyahu departed for New York, where he is set to address the United Nations amid the ongoing unrest in the Middle East.

It comes as Lebanon’s Prime Minster said he believes a ceasefire remains possible between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Signatories to the statement include the UK, the US, Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.