Netanyahu’s ultimatum to Hamas: Return hostages by Saturday deadline or ceasefire gives way to 'intense fighting'

11 February 2025, 17:26 | Updated: 11 February 2025, 18:21

Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to tear up the ceasefire deal
Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to tear up the ceasefire deal. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to end the Gaza ceasefire if Hamas does not return the hostages by the Saturday deadline.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hamas said on Monday that it would not hand over the hostages due to be returned on Saturday, claiming Israel had violated ceasefire conditions.

Netanyahu hit back in a video message on Tuesday, saying: "The military will return to intense fighting until Hamas is finally defeated".

Read more: Hamas delays the release of hostages 'until further notice' over claims Israel violated ceasefire deal

Read more: Abuse suffered by Hamas hostages during their 500 days in captivity revealed

Palestinians return to northern Gaza after more than a year of Israel blockade

Following Netanyahu's video message, Donald Trump said Hamas must meet the Saturday deadline to release the hostages or "all bets are off".

In a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah, the US President said he did not think Hamas would make the deadline.

Trump had earlier told reporters that “all hell is going to break out” if all of the hostages aren’t freed.

“As far as I'm concerned, if all of the hostages aren't returned by Saturday at 12 o'clock – I think it's an appropriate time – I would say, cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out,” he said.

President Donald Trump has said Hamas must meet the deadline or 'all bets are off'
President Donald Trump has said Hamas must meet the deadline or 'all bets are off'. Picture: Alamy

Pressure is growing on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to extend the ceasefire beyond the first phase ending three weeks from now.

Talks on the second phase, meant to see more hostages released and a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, were due to start on February 3.

But Israel and Hamas appear to have made little progress, even as Israeli forces withdrew on Sunday from a Gaza corridor in the latest commitment to the truce.

Mr Netanyahu sent a delegation to Qatar, a key mediator, but it included low-level officials, sparking speculation that it will not lead to a breakthrough.

The Israeli prime minister, who returned after a US visit to meet with President Donald Trump, is expected to convene security cabinet ministers on Tuesday.

Mr Trump himself suggested he was losing patience with the deal after seeing the emaciated hostages released this week.

"I watched the hostages come back today and they looked like Holocaust survivors. They were in horrible condition. They were emaciated. It looked like many years ago, the Holocaust survivors, and I don't know how much longer we can take that," he told reporters onboard Air Force One as he travelled to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Much of Gaza has been left in ruins
Much of Gaza has been left in ruins. Picture: Getty

"I know we have a deal where we're supposed to get - they dribble in and keep dribbling in - but they are in really bad shape," Mr Trump said.

"You know at some point, we're going to lose our patience."

Families of remaining hostages said time is running out as some survivors described being barefoot and in chains.

"We cannot let the hostages remain there. There is no other way. I am appealing to the cabinet," said Ella Ben Ami, daughter of a hostage released on Saturday, adding she now understands the toll of captivity is much worse than imagined.

The father of a remaining hostage, Kobi Ohel, told Israel's Channel 13 that the newly released men said his son, Alon, and others "live off half a pita to a full pita a day. These are not human conditions".

Mr Ohel's mother, Idit, sobbed as she told Channel 12 her son has been chained for more than a year.

Michael Levy said his brother, the newly released Or Levy, had been barefoot and hungry for 16 months.

President Trump meets with The King And Crown Prince of Jordan at the White House on Tuesday
President Trump meets with The King And Crown Prince of Jordan at the White House on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

"The decision-makers knew exactly what his condition was and what everyone else's condition was, and they did not do enough to bring him back with the urgency that was needed," he said.

On Saturday, as Israelis reeled, former defence minister Yoav Gallant said on social media that the deterioration in hostages' conditions was something "Israel has known about for some time".

The ceasefire that began on January 19 has held, raising hopes that the 16-month war that led to seismic shifts in the Middle East may be heading towards an end.

The latest step was Israeli forces' withdrawal from the four-mile Netzarim corridor separating northern and southern Gaza, which was used as a military zone.

No troops were seen in the vicinity on Sunday.

As the ceasefire began last month, Israel began allowing hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians to cross Netzarim and return to the north.

But the deal remains fragile.

On Sunday, civil defence first responders in Gaza said three people were killed by Israeli fire east of Gaza City.

Israel's military noted "several hits" after warning shots were fired and again warned Palestinians from approaching its forces.

A convoy of cars piled with belongings headed north through a road that crosses Netzarim.

Under the deal, Israel should allow cars to cross uninspected.

Troops remain along Gaza's borders with Israel and Egypt.

Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif Al-Qanoua said the troops' withdrawal showed the militant group had "forced the enemy to submit to our demands" and that it thwarted "Netanyahu's illusion of achieving total victory".

Caller questions biases in British media reporting on Israel-Gaza conflict

Israel has said it will not agree to a complete withdrawal from Gaza until Hamas's military and political capabilities are eliminated.

Hamas says it will not hand over the last hostages until Israel removes all troops from the territory.

During the ceasefire's 42-day first phase, Hamas is gradually releasing 33 Israeli hostages captured during its October 7 2023 attack that sparked the war in exchange for the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and a flood of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Israel has said Hamas confirmed that eight of the 33 are dead.

Families of hostages gathered in Tel Aviv to urge Mr Netanyahu to extend the ceasefire, but he is under pressure from far-right political allies to resume the war.

"We know that for a year, that they are dying there, so we need to finish this deal in a hurry," said Ayala Metzger, daughter-in-law of hostage Yoram Metzger, who died in captivity.

Complicating things further is Mr Trump's proposal to relocate the population of Gaza and take ownership of the territory.

"I'm committed to buying and owning Gaza. As far as us rebuilding it, we may give it to other states in the Middle East to build sections of it. Other people may do it through our auspices. But we're committed to owning it, taking it, and making sure that Hamas doesn't move back. There's nothing to move back into. The place is a demolition site. The remainder will be demolished," he said.

Mr Trump said Arab nations would agree to take in Palestinians after speaking with him and insisted Palestinians would leave Gaza if they had a choice.

"They don't want to return to Gaza. If we could give them a home in a safer area - the only reason they're talking about returning to Gaza is they don't have an alternative. When they have an alternative, they don't want to return to Gaza."

Hamas fighters escort Israeli hostage Eli Sharabi on a stage before handing him over to a Red Cross team in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, on February 8
Hamas fighters escort Israeli hostage Eli Sharabi on a stage before handing him over to a Red Cross team in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, on February 8. Picture: Getty

Israel has expressed openness to the idea while Hamas, the Palestinians and much of the world have rejected it.

Egypt said it will host an emergency Arab summit on February 27 to discuss the "new and dangerous developments".

Mr Trump's proposal has moral, legal and practical obstacles.

It may have been proposed as a negotiation tactic to pressure Hamas or make an opening gambit in discussions aimed at securing a normalisation deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday condemned Mr Netanyahu's recent comment that Palestinians could create their state there.

It said his remarks aim to divert attention from crimes committed by "the Israeli occupation against our Palestinian brothers in Gaza, including the ethnic cleansing they are being subjected to".

Qatar called Mr Netanyahu's comment "provocative" and a blatant violation of international law.

The war in Gaza, sparked by Hamas's attack that killed 1,200 people and took 250 hostage, has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, who do not differentiate between fighters and non-combatants in their count.

Much of the territory has been obliterated.

Violence has surged in the West Bank during the war and intensified in recent days with an Israeli military operation in the territory's north.

The shooting of the pregnant woman, Sundus Shalabi, happened in the Nur Shams urban refugee camp, a focal point of Israeli operations against Palestinian militants.

Noga Tarnopolsky reveals the mood of Israelis following Gaza ceasefire

The Palestinian Health Ministry said another woman, Rahaf al-Ashqar, 21, was also killed.

Israel's military said its police had opened an investigation.

Israel's defence minister Israel Katz announced on Sunday the expansion of the operation, which started in Jenin several weeks ago.

He said it was meant to prevent Iran - allied with Hamas - from establishing a foothold in the West Bank.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
James Cleverly

James Cleverly slams 'Orwellian' assisted dying bill as High Court judge sign-off to be scrapped

The Church of England's governing body has voted against a fully independent safeguarding body

Church of England vote 'a punch in the gut for victims' as Synod rejects independent safeguarding

Oliver Ryan and Andrew Gwynne have been suspended

Eleven Labour councillors suspended for being part of offensive WhatsApp group after two MPs also punished

A major travel agent has urged families to go on holiday during Easter rather than the summer

Save thousands by going on holiday at Easter instead of summer, British families told

Sir Alex Ferguson and Wayne Rooney were in attendance at Denis Law's funeral

Stars pay final respects to Denis Law as Manchester United legend laid to rest

Strangers bar is to reopen following spiking allegation

MPs bar to reopen with extra security after spiking claims

The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour

Post-mortem results reveal fatal injuries of British couple found dead at home in rural French village

Salman Rushdie gives evidence in court as author gives evidence against alleged knife attacker

Salman Rushdie gives evidence in court as author gives evidence against alleged knife attacker

The Huszti sisters

Bodies recovered from river in Scotland confirmed as missing sisters

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson arrives at Derby Crown Court, where he is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm between May 13 and 17 2020 and engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour between May 2015 and June 2023,

Wife of Bargain Hunt star 'paralysed with fear' when husband Charles Hanson 'attacked' her while pregnant

Luis Rubiales is on trial in Madrid accused of sexual assault for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips

Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales 'absolutely sure' kiss with Jenni Hermoso after World Cup win was consensual

Pedstrian faced half an hour queues on Hammersmith Bridge this morning

Commuter chaos as footway closure causes 30-minute pedestrian traffic jam on Hammersmith Bridge

Kanye West's store taken down by Shopify over sale of Swastika t-shirts following Super Bowl storm

Kanye West's store taken down by Shopify over sale of Swastika t-shirts following Super Bowl storm

Chelsea and Australia striker Sam Kerr found not guilty of racially aggravated harassment of a police officer

Chelsea star Sam Kerr cleared of racially aggravated harassment after calling officer 'stupid and white'

Warren Gatland who has quit Wales during the Six Nations

Wales rugby coach Warren Gatland quits mid Six Nations following record run of defeats

Park rangers are attempting to capture an estimated 20 feral pigs

Park rangers hunt for 20 feral pigs in Scottish Highlands following 'illegal release'

Latest News

See more Latest News

As many as six in 10 children in some areas have rotting teeth by the age of five

North-south divide as data shows amount of children with rotting teeth rising

Health

The mother claimed her husband would find the weather too hot.

Mum avoids deportation to the Caribbean after claiming her husband doesn't like the food and the weather is too hot
Keane Perform At Manchester Apollo

Peter Kay breaks silence after kicking out hecklers who were 'spoiling the show' by shouting 'garlic bread'
Mark Rowley has slammed the decision by the High Court

Plans to kick ‘predators’ out of Met in tatters after High Court case, as police chief says force in 'hopeless position'
Devonte Aransibia

Tributes pour in as former Norwich City star dies aged just 26

Police at the scene of the stand-off in Sheffield

Flats evacuated in Sheffield as armed police confront man ‘with weapons’

d

Fears for Brit tourist Liam Hannigan, 34, missing for three days in Tenerife as desperate family say ‘phone was switched off’
See which countries get aid from the UK as Donald Trump axes US funding overseas.

Where does Britain send foreign aid? See which countries get aid from the UK as Donald Trump axes US funding overseas
A large police presence remains in place

Residents evacuated from Sheffield apartment block amid fears of man 'with weapons' in the building
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)

UK 'not expected' to join EU in retaliating against Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales, Patron of Action for Children, during a visit to a mother and baby unit inside HMP Styal in Wilmslow, Cheshire, to highlight the importance of strong, loving and consistent mother and baby relationships to a child's development

Princess Kate goes behind bars to meet mothers who give birth in prison as part of her early years crusade
Britain's King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, center, speak to teachers and school children as they visit Nansledan School in Newquay, England, Monday, Feb.

King Charles turns tour guide as Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner embark on royal visit to Cornish housing project
Harry and Meghan at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games.

Meghan and Prince Harry cheer on Team UK at Invictus Games opening ceremony

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

b

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

k

Badenoch’s leadership is failing and she is clearly panicked by Reform

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News