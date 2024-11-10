Netanyahu warns Israelis to not attend events in UK over intel about pro-Palestinian attacks

Fighting broke out in Amsterdam on Thursday night. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Israelis abroad are being warned not to attend events in Britain because of intelligence that pro-Palestinian groups, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

Netanyahu claims Israel believes attacks on Israelis are being planned in the Netherlands, the UK, France and Belgium.

It comes after emergency measures were instituted in Amsterdam after Israeli football fans were targeted by pro-Palestine "hit-and-run" attacks, which left five injured and 62 arrested.

Fans were attacked on the streets of Amsterdam on Thursday night, following the Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

In Amsterdam and the southern Amstelveen suburbs to its south police can conduct extra searches, and officials have instituted a temporary ban on protests and face coverings.

Buildings that could be targeted by violent protesters will also be protected under the emergency measures.

The violence erupted despite a ban on a pro-Palestinian demonstration near the football stadium, which was imposed by Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema amid fears of clashes breaking out.

In this image taken from video, a group of pro-Palestinian protesters walk toward police line, with police vans driving in the background, near the football stadium in Amsterdam. Picture: Alamy

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Ms Halsema said the city is looking back at a "black night and a dark day".

Antisemitic "criminals" attacked Jewish visitors after the match, she said.

Men on scooters were seen searching for Maccabi supporters in a "hit-and-run".

She said there had been "no concrete threats before this match" but she had been told to take measures to ensure the event ran as "calmly as possible".

Meanwhile, 62 people were arrested, with 10 still in custody. The group includes adults and two minors.

Others arrested overnight were fined for either throwing fireworks or possessing a knife.

Emergency measures have since been put in place across the entire city.

A "risk area" has been imposed to allow police to carry out searches, with demonstrations and face coverings banned.

Amsterdam police chief Peter Holla said it was "extremely difficult" for his force to prevent the violence from happening.

Officers decided to "assemble" Maccabi supporters and "protect them" by taking them to hotels in coaches, he said.

Meanwhile, he said Maccabi supporters attacked a taxi and set a Palestinian flag on fire.