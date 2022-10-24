Netflix bosses labelled 'sadistic and wicked' by Princess Di's confident after The Crown recreates royal's final moments

Simone Simmons has branded Netflix 'sadistic'. Picture: Netflix / Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Princess Diana’s close friend has branded Netflix bosses 'sadistic and wicked' after it emerged the forthcoming series of The Crown would depict the final moments leading up to the late royal’s death.

Simone Simmons, a London-based psychic and alternative healer who became a trusted friend of 'the people’s princess', has slated the show’s decision to recreate scenes involving Diana in the car just before her fatal Paris car crash.

Netflix has insisted it will not recreate the fatal crash scene as part of the new series.

Speaking to The Sun she said: “These are cruel, sadistic and wicked people to recreate these moments. They are the lowest of the low.

“They are rewriting history as they go along and that’s what makes me very angry.”

A scene shows Diana behind the wheel of a car as part of the Netflix series. Picture: Netflix

Set to air on November 9, the forthcoming series will show Princess Di — played by Elizabeth Debicki — in a limo prior to the Paris tunnel crash that ended her life.

It’s but the latest wave of criticism aimed at bosses, as the makers were forced to add a “fictional dramatisation” clarification to the trailer following criticism from Judi Dench and John Major.

The fifth series of the show will see Barcelona used in place of Paris – the location where Diana and boyfriend Dodi Fayed were killed in 1997.

Speaking of her disgust, Simmons added: “Netflix are deliberately reviving the most painful time in the boys’ lives.

“It's forcing them to relive the pain, agony, and psychological torment they suffered when their mother died.

“They are going out of their way to hurt the Royal Family.”

Adding: “No one is a greater believer in artistic freedom than I, but this cannot go unchallenged.”

The forthcoming series is set to feature a number of other contentious issues, including a depiction of the now-infamous and discredited 1995 interview with journalist Martin Bashir.

It’s an interview that saw Prince William, 40, go on to issue a public statement saying the interview had been a 'major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse', noting the interview footage should never be aired again.