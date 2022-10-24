Netflix bosses labelled 'sadistic and wicked' by Princess Di's confident after The Crown recreates royal's final moments

24 October 2022, 08:58 | Updated: 24 October 2022, 08:59

Simone Simmons has branded Netflix 'sadistic'
Simone Simmons has branded Netflix 'sadistic'. Picture: Netflix / Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Princess Diana’s close friend has branded Netflix bosses 'sadistic and wicked' after it emerged the forthcoming series of The Crown would depict the final moments leading up to the late royal’s death.

Simone Simmons, a London-based psychic and alternative healer who became a trusted friend of 'the people’s princess', has slated the show’s decision to recreate scenes involving Diana in the car just before her fatal Paris car crash.

Netflix has insisted it will not recreate the fatal crash scene as part of the new series.

Speaking to The Sun she said: “These are cruel, sadistic and wicked people to recreate these moments. They are the lowest of the low.

“They are rewriting history as they go along and that’s what makes me very angry.”

Read now: Sir John Major has issued a statement condemning Netflix Series The Crown as a “damaging and malicious” work of fiction.

Read now: Netflix adds 'fictional dramatisation' disclaimer to The Crown after fury at scenes of 'malicious nonsense'

A scene shows Diana behind the wheel of a car as part of the Netflix series
A scene shows Diana behind the wheel of a car as part of the Netflix series. Picture: Netflix

Set to air on November 9, the forthcoming series will show Princess Di — played by Elizabeth Debicki — in a limo prior to the Paris tunnel crash that ended her life.

It’s but the latest wave of criticism aimed at bosses, as the makers were forced to add a “fictional dramatisation” clarification to the trailer following criticism from Judi Dench and John Major.

The fifth series of the show will see Barcelona used in place of Paris – the location where Diana and boyfriend Dodi Fayed were killed in 1997.

Speaking of her disgust, Simmons added: “Netflix are deliberately reviving the most painful time in the boys’ lives.

“It's forcing them to relive the pain, agony, and psychological torment they suffered when their mother died.

“They are going out of their way to hurt the Royal Family.”

Adding: “No one is a greater believer in artistic freedom than I, but this cannot go unchallenged.”

The forthcoming series is set to feature a number of other contentious issues, including a depiction of the now-infamous and discredited 1995 interview with journalist Martin Bashir.

It’s an interview that saw Prince William, 40, go on to issue a public statement saying the interview had been a 'major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse', noting the interview footage should never be aired again.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Elizabeth Line's Bond Street Station Opens To The Public

Bond Street station finally opens on Elizabeth line

keir

Keir Starmer will refuse to go to the World Cup in Qatar because of human rights - even if England get to the final

Sir Keir was speaking in response to a question from Vicky in St Albans, who was concerned about women's sex-based rights

Sir Keir Starmer refuses to answer whether Eddie Izzard would make Labour's all-women shortlist

Exclusive
Boris returning was 'never going to work' and we must move on from 'chaotic circus' of Tory leadership, says Keir Starmer

'Never going to work': Keir slams Boris's comeback bid and says we must move on from 'chaotic circus' of Tory leadership

EasyJet flight had a near miss from a drone

10ft from disaster: EasyJet plane carrying 180 passengers 'nearly hits drone' above coast of Kent

A 15-year-old boy collapsed at Browns restaurant in Liverpool

Boy, 15, collapses and dies at popular Liverpool restaurant in front of horrified friends and family

'He wanted to say "I told you so"': Boris' ex-adviser launches blistering attack on former PM

'He was never the answer and just wanted to say "I told you so"': Boris' ex-adviser launches blistering attack

Parts of the UK were hit by flash flooding overnight

Travel chaos on Monday after flash flooding hits London and southern England

Boris Johnson is pictured arriving back at Gatwick Airport from the Caribbean on Friday.

Boris Johnson's withdrawal statement in full as he quits race for No 10

Rachel Johnson reacted in real time on her LBC programme

Rachel Johnson reacts to brother Boris pulling out of race for No 10: 'I feel sad for him'

Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, has been remembered as 'well-loved'

Boy, 12, killed after garage wall collapsed is named and pictured

Oakwood Theme Park

Theme park closed as man suffers medical emergency on ride

The eco-activists poured mash potato onto the Monet artwork

German environmentalists target £100m Monet with mash potato in latest stunt

Salman Rushdie-Assault

Sir Salman Rushdie ‘lost sight in one eye and use of hand’ in stabbing attack

The first birthday cards sent by King Charles have arrived

First 100th birthday cards from King Charles delivered

Russia Ukraine War

Russia ‘withdraws officers from Kherson’ ahead of expected Ukrainian advance

Latest News

See more Latest News

Drew Cockton won £50,000 from the Dragons last year

Dragons Den star who took home £50,000 dies suddenly aged 36

Spain Sheep Crossing

Sheep and goats cross Madrid in echo of past practice

David Lammy opening his show

The leadership race is 'such a horrific nightmare', 'you'd think it was a comedy sketch', says David Lammy
The parents of Libby Squire: Lisa and Russell

Mother of murdered student Libby Squire plans to meet killer to find out what happened to her daughter
New members of the Politburo Standing Committee, front to back, President Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi arrive at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

Xi Jinping named to third term as Communist Party general secretary

Heather Wheeler talking on LBC this morning

MP backing Penny Mordaunt was told 'we can't have another woman in charge' by 1922 committee member
China Party Congress

Xi Jinping: Key events in life of Chinese leader

A group of migrants stand next to the border wall as a Border Patrol agent takes a head count in Eagle Pass, Texas

Illegal border crossings from Mexico to US reach annual high

India’s heaviest rocket prepared ahead of the launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India Launch

India launches rocket with 36 of London firm OneWeb’s internet satellites

A woman shouts during a protest against the Iranian regime, in Berlin

Chanting crowds march in Germany and US in support of Iran demonstrators

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘It’s arrogant’: Sir Keir Starmer firmly tells Just Stop Oil supporter their protests are ‘wrong’

‘It’s arrogant’: Sir Keir Starmer firmly tells Just Stop Oil supporter their protests are ‘wrong’
James and Boris

James O'Brien: Contemplating Boris Johnson as Prime Minister is 'objectively ridiculous'

‘A bit of a lad’: Former classmate of Sir Keir Starmer shares memories of his time at school with the Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer was 'a bit of a lad’: ex-classmate shares memories of time at school with Labour leader
'Don't leave it up to the members!'

Boris Johnson won't offer the Tories a 'calm, measured or serious government', says Andrew Marr
Tom Swarbrick reaction to Truss resignation

Tom Swarbrick: Liz Truss' resignation is 'a small ramp' in the Tory Party's downhill journey
Rishi Sunak represents future of Conservative Party, believes Tory peer Lord Harrington

Rishi Sunak represents future of Conservative Party, believes Tory peer Lord Harrington

Omid Djalili says women ‘not scared’ as ‘conscious, organic movement’ is protesting in Iran

Omid Djalili says women ‘not scared’ as ‘conscious, organic movement’ is protesting in Iran
Liz Truss after her resignation statement today

Analysis by Iain Dale: Tories must get a grip or face election wipeout - but the die may already be cast
Liz Tryss

'We need a general election now': Shelagh Fogarty's instant reaction to Liz Truss' resignation
'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation

'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit