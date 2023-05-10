'Never gets easier': Robert De Niro, 79, reveals seventh child was planned and he is 'ok with it'

10 May 2023, 10:59

Robert De Niro,79, said fatherhood 'never gets easier' after becoming a dad for the seventh time
Robert De Niro,79, said fatherhood 'never gets easier' after becoming a dad for the seventh time. Picture: Getty

Stephen Rigley

Robert De Niro has spoken for the first time since revealing he has become a father for the seventh time aged 79.

The Godfather actor, 79, spoke as he attended the premiere of his latest film, About My Father, at the SVA Theater in New York.

De Niro told Page six that the pregnancy was "planned" and he was not surprised to become a father again.

When asked if he was excited, the star said: "I'm ok with it," and if becoming a parent ever gets easier the Taxi Driver star quipped, "Never gets easier."

Robert De Niro at "About My Father" premiere in New York
Robert De Niro at "About My Father" premiere in New York. Picture: Getty

De Niro has yet to reveal who the mother of his seventh child is but earlier his girlfriend Tiffany Chen was seen on a shopping trip.

His About My Father co-stars Sebastian Maniscalco and Kim Catrall said they were thrilled for the actor, with Sebastian telling Extra on the red carpet that he had no idea the actor was expecting another child."I was informed today that he had the baby I didn't know leading up to this that he was going to have a baby but uh yeah God bless him."

Yesterday De Niro revealed the news of the baby in an interview with ET Canada, meaning there are now 51 years between his eldest child, Drena De Niro, and his youngest.

Mr De Niro's other children include Raphael, 46, who is the child of De Niro and his first wife, alongside Drena.

He has two children from his second marriage, Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11, as well as 27-year old twins Aaron and Julian.

The actor also has four grandchildren.

Speaking to Mr De Niro, interviewer Brittnee Blair said: "I know you have six kids."

Mr De Niro replied: "Seven, actually."

"I just had a baby," he added.

He told the Canadian broadcaster that he believes "in being loving with [his] kids", despite the need, sometimes, to be "to be stern about stuff".

"I mean, there's no way around it with kids. I don't like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice," he added.

"And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can't."

