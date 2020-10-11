Breaking News

New daily coronavirus cases dip slightly as 65 more UK deaths recorded

A further 65 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

The number of new daily coronavirus cases has dipped slightly after almost 13,000 more people test positive while the UK's official death toll rises by 65.

A further 12,872 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the UK, marking a small fall from Saturday's cases when 15,166 more infections were recorded, as well as 81 deaths.

The country's official coronavirus death toll now stands at 42,825, meaning Britain is still the worst-hit country in Europe and the fifth-worst in the world.

So far, there have been a total of 603,716 confirmed infections in the UK.

Separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies show there have now been 58,000 deaths registered in Britain where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a telephone call with Cabinet members on Sunday ahead of unveiling a new three-tier lockdown system on Monday.

England reported 10,383 new cases on Sunday, while Scotland saw a further 956, Wales 467 and Northern Ireland 1,066.

Death tolls announced on Sundays tend to be lower than weekdays due to a lag in reporting weekend fatalities.

Earlier, England's deputy chief medical officer said the country is at a tipping point similar to the first wave of coronavirus .

"In our national fight against Covid-19, we are at a tipping point similar to where we were in March; but we can prevent history repeating itself if we all act now," he warned in a statement.

Mr Johnson is due to make a major announcement on Monday on his plans for a 'three-tiered' system to tackle the virus and simplify the complex landscape of local restrictions that are currently in place.

The plans have sparked anger among leaders in the north of England, accusing the PM of putting in measures that will 'level down' the region.

The Government has signalled local councils would be given more control over the coronavirus test and trace programme.