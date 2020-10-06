New Covid restrictions in Scotland will not be another lockdown, Sturgeon says

6 October 2020, 14:11

Nicola Stugeon has said further restrictions in Scotland will not be another lockdown
Nicola Stugeon has said further restrictions in Scotland will not be another lockdown. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

New coronavirus restrictions to be announced in Scotland on Wednesday will not represent another lockdown, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

It comes amid reports of a Scottish "circuit breaker" lockdown being imposed from Friday which could see people restricted to staying in their homes to curb the rise in Covid-19 cases.

However, speaking during Tuesday's press conference, the first minister said the update would not include restricting travel across the country or enforcing a stay-at-home order, although such measures could remain in "hotspot" areas.

Ms Sturgeon told the daily briefing in Edinburgh that schools would not be "wholly or even partially" closed and that her government would not "shut down the entire economy" or "halt the remobilisation of the NHS".

"We are not proposing another lockdown at this stage," Ms Sturgeon said.

"Not even on a temporary basis."

Read more: Scotland bans visits to other households

Read more: Scottish students banned from pubs and restaurants

The first minister said the Scottish Cabinet, which met on Tuesday morning, had not reached "final decisions" on the implementation of any additional restrictions.

They will reconvene again on Wednesday morning to discuss the measures, followed by Ms Sturgeon giving a statement to the Scottish Parliament later in the day.

However, she said she wanted to give the public an insight into the issues ministers are "grappling with" while trying to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The SNP leader said extra measures were necessary due to public health advice informing her government to go above and beyond the current restrictions.

Scotland is facing a "sharply rising rate of infection again", she said.

Read more: Black History month: Calls for more diversity in Scottish politics

Read more: Uni cities 'on brink' of local lockdown following test and trace error

Two more coronavirus deaths were announced on Tuesday, bringing the total number of fatalities in the nation to 2,532.

A total of 800 new cases were recorded and 44 more people are in hospital, with three more patients in intensive care.

Ms Sturgeon said most parts of mainland Scotland now had infection levels that were higher than 50 cases per 100,000 people - recalling local lockdown measures had been introduced in Aberdeen when infections there reached 20 cases per 100,000 people.

"We're also now beginning to see spread from the younger age group of the population into the older age groups," she said.

"Again, the numbers being admitted to hospitals and intensive care and sadly the number of people dying are also increasing."

The First Minister stressed: "The situation is not out of control, but it is a cause of increasing concern."

When a ban on going into other people's homes was announced two weeks ago, Ms Sturgeon said there were an average of 285 new cases a day - but she said this had now risen to 729.

"That shows you how even in those two weeks the situation has accelerated," she said.

As well as considering new restrictions, ministers are looking at if these need to be put in place nationally, regionally, "or a bit of both", Ms Sturgeon said.

She also said ministers were "thinking of how we best mitigate the economic impact of any decisions we take, even within the limited powers the Scottish Government has".

"None of this is easy. In many ways this is actually the most difficult decision point yet," she said.

"When we took the decisions back in March that just focused on locking down to stop the virus, none of the economic and social harm had been done.

"We now have all of that to consider as well, so these decisions have to be very carefully balanced."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police said the child and two adults were known to each other

Three-year-old boy and two adults found dead in Brentford home
Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama goes after ‘racist’ Trump in new video

A worker hangs a banner as preparations take place for the vice presidential debate outside Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah

Plexiglass to separate candidates at vice presidential debate
Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden leaves after speaking at Jose Marti Gym in Miami. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Joe Biden takes campaign to swing states as Donald Trump continues recovery
Sweden Nobel Physics

Briton among three to win Nobel Prize for physics for black hole discovery
Kyrgyzstan Protests

Kyrgyzstan cancels general election results after unrest

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The government is reportedly looking at plans for a new stricter but simpler lockdown system

What are the three tier lockdown ‘traffic light’ plans and how would they work?
Hope Hicks is a top aide of Donald Trump who was confirmed to have coronavirus on Thursday

Who is Hope Hicks? Donald Trump, Melania and Hicks all test positive for Covid-19
Extra restrictions are expected to be announced for Merseyside today

Coronavirus lockdown rules for Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough - explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Mortgage advisor instantly rubbishes PM's "crazy" mortgage pledge

Mortgage advisor instantly rubbishes PM's "crazy" mortgage pledge
'It's a terrible disgrace' - Caller upset at society's 'lack of compassion' during coronavirus crisis

Caller distraught at society's 'disgraceful lack of compassion' during coronavirus crisis
Boris Johnson's offshore wind power pledge works as a 'massive distraction' from Covid

Boris Johnson's offshore wind power pledge is 'massive distraction' from Covid
'I thought it was a hoax' - Caller told she tested positive for Covid despite not having a test

'I thought it was a hoax' - Caller told she had Covid despite not being tested
Matt Hancock shot himself in foot by over-promising on Test and Trace, caller tells LBC

Matt Hancock shot himself in foot by over-promising on Test and Trace, caller says
James O'Brien caller on 16,000 missing cases: "I suggest Government updates its software"

James O'Brien caller on 16,000 missing cases: 'I suggest Government updates its software'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London