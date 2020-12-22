New Covid strain: Where is the new variant in the UK and where did it come from?

22 December 2020, 20:32 | Updated: 22 December 2020, 20:34

The new Covid variant has spread across the UK despite Tier 4 restrictions.
The new Covid variant has spread across the UK despite Tier 4 restrictions. Picture: PA/COG-UK/MICROREACT

By Joe Cook

On Monday, the government’s chief scientific advisor warned that the new Covid strain was “everywhere” in the UK and new data confirms it has spread widely across the country.

Data from the Covid-19 Genomics UK Consortium (COG-UK) has now revealed the extent of the spread, despite Tier 4 measures aimed at tackling this.

Where is the new Covid variant in the UK?

The new Covid-19 variant has been found in at least 57 different locations across the UK.

Scientists are using genome sequencing to detect the virus in a sample of positive Covid-19 tests.

The B.1.1.7 strain, also known as VUI-202012/01, has now been detected in samples taken at 45 places in England, six in Scotland and six in Wales.

However, this is not evenly spread across the UK. The cases are clustered in the south of England, with 1,178 samples of the mutant strain found in London.

Read more: Multiple London hospitals suspend non-urgent operations due to Covid-19 pressures

Read more: PM says more than 500,000 people in the UK have had first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Samples of the new variant have also been found in Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Newcastle.

The data is also likely to be an understatement, with only a small sample of positive tests being sequenced by the scientists.

At a press conference on Saturday, Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance said for the week ending 9 December, 62 percent of cases in London involved the new variant.

Read more: Public health chiefs urge Tier 4 visitors to self-isolate - even on Christmas Day

The first two samples of the new variant were collected in Kent and London on September 20 and 21.
The first two samples of the new variant were collected in Kent and London on September 20 and 21. Picture: COG-UK/Microreact

Where did the new Covid strain come from?

Health experts currently believe the new variant of Covid mutated inside an immunosuppressed patient over a prolonged period of time.

Scientists have gone back over their samples and found that the new variant was first present in two samples that had been collected in Kent and London on September 20 and 21.

However, it was not until mid December that the alarm was raised over the infectiousness of the virus.

Over the last 21 days 31 percent of samples sequenced by COG-UK involved the new strain.

Read more: New coronavirus variant 'could infect children more easily'

Is the new Covid variant more deadly or dangerous?

Although the new variant is spreading faster, and therefore harder to control, there is currently no suggestion that it is more deadly or causes more severe symptoms.

There have also already been various mutations of Covid-19 that have enter communities with no real consequence.

The New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) met again on Monday to consider the new variant and said, while it does not appear to alter the course of the disease, it does spread more easily.

Sir Patrick confirmed this, saying the variant had a "significant substantial increase in transmissibility".

Read more: Covid-19 variant: EU calls for blanket UK travel bans to be lifted

Read more: Stormont advises against all non-essential travel between Northern Ireland and Great Britain

New strains are not always necessarily a bad thing and it could even be less virulent, but if it spreads quicker and has the same severity then more people will become ill in a shorter period of time.

On Tuesday, the UK reported its biggest daily rise since mass testing began, with 36,804 positive Covid-19 cases recorded.

1,875 people were admitted to hospitals across the UK with coronavirus on Friday. This was a decrease from Thursday's 2,095, but is the highest number admitted on a Friday since 17 April.

A list of the places where the new strain has been identified so far:

- A cluster of six in Glasgow and in the surrounding areas of Linwood, Newton Mearns, Airdrie, Bonhill and Lenzie.

- Near Rothbury in rural Northumberland

- In Newcastle-upon-Tyne and in Gateshead, near Low Fell.

- Bishop Auckland in County Durham

- Near Penrith in Cumbria

- Middlesbrough

- Hurst Green in Lancashire

- Cleckheaton

- In Pocklington, near Hull

- Two areas in the north of Merseyside, near Crosby and Kirkby

- One area of central Manchester

- Near Maltby in South Yorkshire

- One area in Wrexham and one in Burton, Cheshire

- Near Matlock in Staffordshire

- Near Eakring in Nottinghamshire

- Woodhall Spa in Lincolnshire

- Near Stafford in Staffordshire

- In the Leicester area

- Upper Hambleton, near Oakham

- Dereham near Norwich

- Stowmarket near Ipswich

- Near Willingham in Cambridgeshire

- Kettering

- Kenilworth near Coventry

- Near the Oldbury area of Birmingham

- Worcester

- Hereford

- In Fishguard, Neath, Bridgend, Barry and Newport

- Bristol

- Near Bridgwater and near Exeter

- Close to Dorchester on the south coast

- Newbury near Thatcham

- New Alresford, near Winchester

- Near Billingshurst

- Dorking

- Near Hailsham

- Near Canterbury

- London

- Near Oxford

- Welwyn Garden City near St Albans

- Braintree

- Stagsden near Bedford

Latest News

See more Latest News

Biden

Biden addresses Covid bill and holiday pandemic precautions

Prescription pill stock

US authorities sue Walmart over role in opioid crisis

Pedestrians walk past Frank Pichel’s tree lot in Richmond, Virginia

Scrawny Christmas trees lift spirits and raise funds for school
The UK recorded another daily-record of 36,804 cases on Tuesday.

UK sees biggest daily rise of 36,804 covid-19 cases and 691 further deaths
British butcher and owner of Wesley’s Butcher Shop Julia Craig-McQuaide in Brussels

Britons in Brussels get lucky with Christmas turkeys delivery
At least 1,500 lorry drivers are currently stuck in Kent.

Lorry drivers stranded 'like Robinson Crusoe' brace for Christmas in a queue

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

France has closed its borders to UK travellers

UK coronavirus travel restrictions: Which countries have banned UK flights?
Clinically vulnerable people in Tier 4 will need to shield

Tier 4 shielding guidance: Who needs to shield and can people go to work?
A new strain of coronavirus is behind rising infections in the UK

New coronavirus variant: What is the new strain and are there different symptoms?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I'm the ninth staff member to get Covid in December,' says primary school teacher

'I'm the ninth staff member to have Covid in December,' says primary school teacher
Ex-CIA operative reacts to Russian agent admitting to poisoning opposition activist underwear

Ex-CIA operative reacts to Russian agent revealing opposition activist underwear poisoning
Tory MP: Facilities to help lorry drivers at Manston Airport are 'slightly sketchy'

Tory MP: Facilities to help lorry drivers at Manston Airport are 'slightly sketchy'
The peer was speaking to LBC

Lord Blunkett: It's defeat if schools aren't open by February
James made the powerful prediction as the final deadline looms

James O'Brien makes his final powerful Brexit prediction

The Sage member said retired teachers should be brought back

Sage member calls for retired teachers to be 'brought back'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London