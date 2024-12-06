New footage shows healthcare CEO killing suspect dumping object in trash bags

The suspect was seen dropping an object into a pile of trash bags. Picture: Social media/NYPD

By Josef Al Shemary

New footage shows the suspect wanted for the targeted murder of a health insurance boss in NYC dropping an object on a pile of trash bags before the shooting.

New footage appears to show the masked assassin dropping an object into a pile of trash bags.

The dumped object has not been identified, but could potentially hold DNA evidence which could help authorities identify the killer.

CCTV footage shows the suspected assassin stopping in front of a pile of white plastic trash bags, before placing something on top and walking away.

The dropped object could contain traces of the suspect's DNA. Picture: Social media

The suspect was seen walking by a parking lot one street away about 10 minutes later, which suggests he was delayed between getting from 55th to arriving at 54th street as he closed in on the UnitedHealthcare boss.

Brian Thompson was shot several times outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning.

Mr Thompson, 50, was rushed to hospital but later died.

A manhunt was launched as the attack appeared to be targeted, with the gunman wearing a black mask, black and white trainers and a cream jacket.

Police have released new images of the suspected killer. Picture: NYPD

Earlier today, police searched a hostel on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, where they believe the suspect may have been staying.

A $10,000 (£7,866) reward has been issued for information leading to his capture.

New images have been released of the attacker before the attack. Picture: NYPD

The assassin fled on an e-bike, police said. Picture: NYPD

In new images released by the NYPD, the suspect can be seen smiling before the attack.

The attacker fled on foot and then on an e-bike towards Central Park, police said.

Footage has shown him slowly walking behind Mr Thompson, before shooting him several times in the back.

Detectives are said to have uncovered shell casings at the scene, inscribed with the words "deny", "defend" and "depose".

The killer was seen in Starbucks before the shooting. Picture: NYPD

Police are now working to determine the meaning of the words and work out if they are linked to a motive, sources told ABC News.

Several shots were fired during the attack, with the gun briefly getting jammed before being cleared.

It comes after chilling CCTV images released by the NYPD showed the suspected killer in Starbucks minutes before the targeted attack.

The assassin was branded "brazen" by the NYPD. Picture: NYPD

Mr Thompson was shot outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, where he was due to speak at a conference later in the day.

A spokesperson for Hilton said they were "deeply saddened by this morning's events in the area and our thoughts are with all affected by the tragedy".

An announcement was made to attendees that the event was being ended early.

New York Mayor Eric Adams, a retired NYPD captain, told MSNBC's Morning Joe programme that what had "shocked" him was that the shooter used a silencer, a thing he had never come across "in all of my years in law enforcement".

The scene outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

Mr Thompson was the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, the largest provider of Medicare health insurance plans in the country.

United Health Group said: "We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

"Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time.

"Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him."