New footage shows healthcare CEO killing suspect dumping object in trash bags

6 December 2024, 19:16

The suspect was seen dropping an object into a pile of trash bags.
The suspect was seen dropping an object into a pile of trash bags. Picture: Social media/NYPD

By Josef Al Shemary

New footage shows the suspect wanted for the targeted murder of a health insurance boss in NYC dropping an object on a pile of trash bags before the shooting.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

New footage appears to show the masked assassin dropping an object into a pile of trash bags.

The dumped object has not been identified, but could potentially hold DNA evidence which could help authorities identify the killer.

CCTV footage shows the suspected assassin stopping in front of a pile of white plastic trash bags, before placing something on top and walking away.

The dropped object could contain traces of the suspect's DNA
The dropped object could contain traces of the suspect's DNA. Picture: Social media

The suspect was seen walking by a parking lot one street away about 10 minutes later, which suggests he was delayed between getting from 55th to arriving at 54th street as he closed in on the UnitedHealthcare boss.

Brian Thompson was shot several times outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning.

Mr Thompson, 50, was rushed to hospital but later died.

A manhunt was launched as the attack appeared to be targeted, with the gunman wearing a black mask, black and white trainers and a cream jacket.

Police have released new images of the suspected killer.
Police have released new images of the suspected killer. Picture: NYPD

Earlier today, police searched a hostel on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, where they believe the suspect may have been staying.

A $10,000 (£7,866) reward has been issued for information leading to his capture.

Read more: Assassin's chilling three-word message left on bullets used in shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Read more: Health insurance boss gunned down in New York 'had been threatened' before killing, wife says

New images have been released of the attacker before the attack.
New images have been released of the attacker before the attack. Picture: NYPD
The assassin fled on an e-bike, police said.
The assassin fled on an e-bike, police said. Picture: NYPD

In new images released by the NYPD, the suspect can be seen smiling before the attack.

The attacker fled on foot and then on an e-bike towards Central Park, police said.

Footage has shown him slowly walking behind Mr Thompson, before shooting him several times in the back.

Detectives are said to have uncovered shell casings at the scene, inscribed with the words "deny", "defend" and "depose".

The killer was seen in Starbucks before the shooting.
The killer was seen in Starbucks before the shooting. Picture: NYPD

Police are now working to determine the meaning of the words and work out if they are linked to a motive, sources told ABC News.

Several shots were fired during the attack, with the gun briefly getting jammed before being cleared.

It comes after chilling CCTV images released by the NYPD showed the suspected killer in Starbucks minutes before the targeted attack.

The assassin was branded "brazen" by the NYPD.
The assassin was branded "brazen" by the NYPD. Picture: NYPD

Mr Thompson was shot outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, where he was due to speak at a conference later in the day.

A spokesperson for Hilton said they were "deeply saddened by this morning's events in the area and our thoughts are with all affected by the tragedy".

An announcement was made to attendees that the event was being ended early.

New York Mayor Eric Adams, a retired NYPD captain, told MSNBC's Morning Joe programme that what had "shocked" him was that the shooter used a silencer, a thing he had never come across "in all of my years in law enforcement".

The scene outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday.
The scene outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

Mr Thompson was the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, the largest provider of Medicare health insurance plans in the country.

United Health Group said: "We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

"Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time.

"Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Heavy coffins are causing injuries for undertakers

Obesity epidemic sees undertakers report injuries from the weight of heavy coffins

An emergency alert has been sent to millions

Millions of Brits sent emergency alerts as Storm Darragh approaches bringing 'danger to life' amid 90mph winds

Calin Georgescu

Romania’s top court annuls presidential vote won by far-right candidate

Syrian rebels continued their lightning offensive towards Homs.

Syrian Islamist rebels advance through Assad's territory as they sweep towards Homs

A digger in snow on the site of the sinkhole

Searchers recover body in hunt for woman believed to have fallen into sinkhole

TikTok could be banned in the United States.

TikTok set to be banned in the US after losing appeal bid

Exclusive
Richard Tice thinks Reform "has the momentum" to challenge at the next election.

Reform deputy leader Richard Tice says 'hundreds of thousands' could lose jobs due to Labour's 'appalling' Budget

Elon Musk carries his son X Æ A-Xii on his shoulders

Elon Musk gave £16m to group promoting Trump’s position on abortion

The Orlando Free Fall drop tower in Icon Park

Parents of boy who died in fall from park ride awarded £240m compensation

Kate is taking part in the Christmas carol service

Kate holds Westminster Abbey carol service with cancer patients as William speaks of ‘those who walked in darkness’

Police are putting together the assassin's movements

From cross-country trip to hostel stay: How New York assassin travelled and lay in wait before shooting health boss

boohoo Collective Launch Party.

Boohoo bosses' stalking claims investigated after surveillance tech found near offices

Tory peer Lord Rami Ranger who 'harassed and bullied' a female journalist has been stripped of his CBE following an order from King Charles.

Tory peer who 'harassed and bullied' journalist stripped of CBE after King orders it to be 'cancelled'

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, delivered his final speech in the House of Lords on Thursday.

Justin Welby apologises for hurting abuse survivors in ‘tone-deaf’ speech that left victims ‘appalled’

TikTok signage

TikTok facing ban in the US after losing court fight over links to China

Putin said during a meeting with Lukashenko that the Oreshnik ballistic missile (not pictured) could be fired from Belarus

Russia 'to fire its hypersonic Oreshnik missiles from Belarus next year', Putin claims in chilling warning

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nine of his victims were students at Lagan College and two were teenage Army cadets.

Former school welfare officer handed three-year sentence for sexually assaulting teen girls
Leanne McDonnell was accused of owning a banned dog (dog pictured is not the animal in question).

Stratford deadly dog attack victim named after being savaged by 'dangerous fighting dog'

Japanese singer and actress Miho Nakayama poses for photo during an interview in Osaka on February 4, 2016. According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, 54-year-old Miho Nakayama was found dead at her home in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo.

'I have been to hell and back': Heartbreaking final message as Japan’s ‘most beautiful woman’ found dead in bathtub
Calin Georgescu was due to face off against a pro-EU candidate on Sunday

Romania orders rerun of election first round won by far-right pro-Russia candidate after 'Kremlin interference'
Inquests into the deaths of the five people killed in the helicopter crash will begin next month.

Leicester stadium helicopter disaster inquest to start next month - six years after tragedy
The UK is 'heading for a recession', a top recruiter has warned

UK 'heading for recession' amid 'jobs car crash' sparked by national insurance hike, recruitment giant warns
The popular disco music group the Village People on the podium in Hollywood to get a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

YMCA 'has never been a gay anthem' claims Village People songwriter

Prince William is set to join Donald Trump in the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral.

Prince William set to join Donald Trump in Notre Dame reopening

Valdo Calocane

Valdo Calocane's Nottingham attack conviction prompts sentencing overhaul for 'diminished responsibility' killers
Lincolnshire becomes the fourth force to be placed under "enhanced monitoring" by the police inspectorate following Devon and Cornwall, Nottinghamshire and the Metropolitan Police.

Lincolnshire Police moved to 'special measures' over 'significant service failures'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales will deliver a message of love and empathy at her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey today.

'You were by my side': Princess Kate to celebrate love and empathy in Christmas carol service
Meghan Markle arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle issues heartfelt festive message to Christmas carollers at charity concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the US

Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan Markle have no plans to return to the UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News