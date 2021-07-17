New Health Secretary Sajid Javid tests positive for Covid-19 and has 'mild symptoms'

17 July 2021, 13:42 | Updated: 17 July 2021, 14:50

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has tested positive for coronavirus just weeks after being appointed to the Cabinet position.

The minister used Twitter to tell his followers that he had contracted Covid-19 but has so far only experienced "mild" symptoms.

In a video shared on the platform, Mr Javid said he took a lateral flow test on Saturday morning after feeling "groggy" on Friday night.

He is now awaiting the result from a PCR test - branded by many the "gold-standard" of tests - and is self-isolating at home with his family.

NHS Covid app 'Pingdemic' in numbers: Surge in people being told to self-isolate

Read more: Flu jab to be offered to 35m people including secondary school pupils

New Health Secretary Sajid Javid has tested positive for coronavirus
New Health Secretary Sajid Javid has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Twitter

Alongside the video, he wrote in a tweet: "This morning I tested positive for Covid. I’m waiting for my PCR result, but thankfully I have had my jabs and symptoms are mild.

"Please make sure you come forward for your vaccine if you haven’t already."

The new health secretary - who assumed the Cabinet position at the end of June when Matt Hancock stepped down after being caught on camera kissing an aide - said he has been double-vaccinated.

He also thanked everyone involved in the national vaccination rollout programme and urged anyone who is yet to be jabbed to step forward and get theirs done.

Read more: Health experts warn of norovirus outbreak as Covid restrictions ease

Read more: UK records 50k+ new Covid cases in a day for first time since January

In the video, Mr Javid said: "I was feeling a bit groggy last night, so I took a lateral flow test this morning and it's come out positive, so I'm now self-isolating at home with my family until I get the results of a PCR test.

"I'm grateful that I've had two jabs of the vaccine and so far my symptoms are very mild.

"I also want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been involved in our national vaccine rollout programme, truly the best of its kind anywhere in the world.

"If you haven't had your jabs yet, please get out there and get them as soon as you can, and if, like me, you might feel a bit groggy or you think you might have come into contact with someone who is positive, please also take a lateral flow test too.

"If everyone plays their part, you're not only protecting yourself and your loved ones but you're also safeguarding the NHS and helping to preserve our way of life."

Responding to his announcement, the Liberal Democrats said it underlines the need for the government to drop its plans to end lockdown restrictions in England on Monday.

Health spokeswoman Munira Wilson said: "I really wish Sajid Javid, his team and family are well, and all those he has been in contact with over recent days, including visits.

"This shows no one is safe from this deadly virus. The government needs to rethink its reckless plans for Monday.

"By easing all restrictions with cases surging, they are experimenting with people's lives. Right now, they are pursuing a strategy of survival of the fittest, where the young and clinically vulnerable will be left defenceless."

The Bromsgrove MP's announcement comes just days before ministers prepare to go ahead with the final lifting of lockdown measures in England, despite the concerns of some scientists.

Mr Javid is seen by Tories as being keener than his predecessor on easing restrictions.

If the PCR test proves positive, he will be the latest senior government figure to contract coronavirus.

Boris Johnson and Mr Hancock both succumbed to Covid during the first wave of the pandemic, with the prime minister being admitted to intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital in London after falling seriously ill.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Parts of the UK could experience a mini-heatwave over the weekend

UK weather: Mini-heatwave brings hottest day of the year

The Metropolitan Line has been suspended after too many staff were pinged by the app

Metropolitan Tube line suspended after staff 'pinged' by NHS Covid app
A woman's body was found in Southall Park in the early hours of Saturday morning

Woman, believed to be in her 30s, found dead in west London park
A sizeable portion of adults in England are unaware they are overweight or obese

Many in England 'unaware' they are overweight or obese, survey suggests
Brits arriving in England from France will still need to self-isolate from Monday

'Unworkable': Fury as double-jabbed arrivals from France made to self-isolate from Monday
Covid restrictions in Wales have eased as of today

Six people can meet indoors as Covid restrictions ease in Wales

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Academics clash over idea racism can be 'managed'

Academics clash over idea racism can be 'managed'

Care boss: Govt is 'picking at the edges' of issues in adult care

Care boss: Government is 'picking at the edges' of the 'fundamental' problem in adult social care
Call the Cabinet with Kwasi Kwarteng | Watch Live on Monday from 9am

Call the Cabinet with Kwasi Kwarteng | Watch Live on Monday from 9am
James O'Brien caller 'absolutely terrified' as 'Freedom Day' looms

James O'Brien caller 'absolutely terrified' as 'Freedom Day' looms
'Normality will never return until the world is vaccinated' says AZ jab creator

'Normality will never return until the world is vaccinated' says AstraZeneca jab creator
Ex-Cop hits out at police who 'don't care about normal crime'

Ex-cop says police are 'too busy policing Covid crime to deal with things that matter'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London