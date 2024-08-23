New heatwave map shows Iberian heat blast with high temperatures in the way for UK

23 August 2024, 17:44 | Updated: 23 August 2024, 17:51

There could be more warm weather on the way
There could be more warm weather on the way. Picture: Getty Images

By Charlie Duffield

Areas of the UK might be set to enjoy lovely sunshine next with temperatures forecast to rise to 28C.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

According to advanced weather maps, glorious sunshine is set to return to the UK because of an Iberian blast which is moving northwards and will eventually reach England.

Forecasters at MetDesk have put in place a weather map which depicts areas of Europe covered in a black hue on Sunday.

The hottest areas on Sunday are expected to be parts of central Spain, like Seville, where temperatures are expected to reach 40C.

The Iberian heat is expected to hit parts of southern England on Wednesday, August 28, with temperatures reaching 28C.

BBC Weather reports that the sunshine could last, with temperatures in London forecast to reach at least 26C for eight days in a row, between Wednesday August 28 and Wednesday September 4.

So the UK might enjoy one last heatwave before autumn arrives.

Exacta Weather's James Madden told The Daily Mirror that temperatures might even reach the mid-30s in the weeks ahead, thanks to a new high pressure front prompting a possible "Indian summer".

He wrote: "From in and around next Sunday (August 25) or earlier, we will see Britain and Ireland returning to some prolonged summery weather from significant high pressure rises and a pattern change to a much warmer to hot airflow across our shores.

"This will initially see temperatures climbing and ranging into the mid to high 20s, at the very least quite widely to begin with.

"There is no reason as to why we couldn't see further extreme temperatures in at least the low to mid 30s during these developments."

Read More: Storm Lilian causes havoc for Leeds Festival-goers as 80mph winds tear down trees and halt flights

Read More: Hunt for missing pensioner as police release timeline of her last movements before she vanished

An Iberian heat blast is expected to work it's way northwards over the next few days and might reach the UK
An Iberian heat blast is expected to work it's way northwards over the next few days and might reach the UK. Picture: WX Charts

Regarding Monday August 26 to Wednesday September 4, the Met Office says: "During Monday, a band of cloud and rain is expected to move in from the Atlantic, bringing some more persistent rain and strengthening winds across northern and western hills of Scotland and Northern Ireland, which will weaken and fragment as it moves southeast into England and Wales.

"Although many southern and eastern parts may stay dry and settled.

"The rest of the period is signalled to maintain the northwest-southeast split, but with settled weather in the south and east perhaps becoming more extensive across the country later.

"Temperatures overall will probably be close to average at first, although, with a chance of some warmer conditions developing the south and east, probably extending to most parts by the middle of next week."

The Met Office added: "During the first week of September, a good deal of dry and settled weather is likely across the country.

"Some rain is possible at times, but for many areas conditions it will probably be drier than average."

Even though warm weather might be on the way, there were yellow weather warnings for other parts of the country this morning, thanks to Storm Lilian.

Strong winds and heavy rain hit parts of the UK today, bringing travel disruption and power cuts which left thousands without electricity.

However, on Saturday, some parts of the country will experience sunny spells, although the odd shower is also forecast.

It is expected to be largely dry on Sunday and Monday, according to the Met Office.

