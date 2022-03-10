New law makes it legal for Ukrainian civilians to kill Russian troops

10 March 2022, 12:34

ukraine bill
New bill makes it legal for Ukrainian civilians to fight and kill Russian military personnel . Picture: Alamy

By Liam Gould

A new law signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made it legal for citizens to kill deployed Russian troops in the country.

Ukraine passed a bill making it legal for civilians to take up arms to kill Russian soldiers as cities continue to be attacked.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the bill that states citizens will not be "liable" for harming any aggressors to Ukraine.

"Civilians shall not be criminally liable for the use of firearms against persons who carry out armed aggression against Ukraine, if such weapons are used in accordance with the requirements of the Law of Ukraine", the bill said.

The bills comes as the UN announced more than 360 civilians have already been killed in Ukraine.

The bill effectively means citizens will be able to join the fight in Ukraine without fear of legal reparations for violence against Russian forces.

Though the new bill will allow citizens access to firearms, it states they have to be turned over to the authorities after the martial law ends, according to the translated document.

But, some argue that it may remove the current civilian protection under the Geneva Convention. It says that civilians in armed conflict zones are to be protected - the new bill may remove this protection.

This comes as hundreds of people have travelled to Ukraine to fight against the Russian invasion from across Europe.

Read More: More than 100 Brits sign up to fight for Ukraine's 'international legion' against Russia

President Zelenskyy set up the "international" defence legion for people from abroad that wanted to fight alongside Ukrainian forces.

He publicly urged foreigners "to fight side-by-side with Ukrainians against the Russian war criminals."

Last week, Mr Zelenskyy said that more than 16,000 foreigners had volunteered, without specifying how many had arrived.

A number of British soldiers have allegedly travelled to Ukraine against the orders of their superiors.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace said they risk facing a court martial for desertion if they go to fight the Russian invasion.

Read More: Brit soldiers have 'disobeyed orders and gone AWOL' to fight in Ukraine

The Ministry of Defence warned British soldiers that they are banned from travelling to Ukraine after reports emerged that four serving squaddies travelled to the country of their own accord to fight.

The bill comes after a maternity hospital was hit by a Russian airstrike in the southern port city of Mariupol.

President Zelenskyy also said that children were part of the 17 reported injured by the airstrike - and accused Russian president Vladimir Putin of war crimes.

"Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage," he said.

“Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Patel has been heavily criticised for the Home Office's slow processing of Ukrainian visas

Priti Patel simplifies 'shameful' Ukrainian visa system after heavy criticism

Sadiq Khan, inset, said he backs the initiative - main picture shows protesters outside the Russian embassy in London

Sadiq Khan backs campaign to rename Russian embassy street after Zelenskyy

An armoured column was hit by Ukrainian forces

Russia taking 'continuing losses' as aerial footage shows devastating attack on tanks

poutine

Poutine restaurant receives threats from people who confused the dish with Putin's name

Chelsea have been thrown into turmoil after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned

Chelsea in crisis: Ticket sales and new signings banned as Abramovich sanctioned

"Wali" has deployed to Ukraine to join its "foreign legion"

Deadly Canadian sniper 'Wali' joins Ukraine foreign legion to fight Putin's invaders

Exclusive
Scouts are manning the refugee driver registration in Poland.

Fears Ukrainians can be exploited by human traffickers as Boy Scouts man make-shift desks

Up to four British soldiers are feared to have gone to help the Ukrainian army as Russia continues to attack

Brit soldiers have 'disobeyed orders and gone AWOL' to fight in Ukraine

The fearsome TOS-1A weapon system has been used in Ukraine

Ukraine: Russia admits using fearsome thermobaric bomb that can vaporise human bodies

Zelenskyy reiterated calls for a no-fly zone

'Millions' could die if the West doesn't impose a no-fly zone, Zelenskyy warns

Extinction Rebellion will block UK oil refineries

Extinction Rebellion to block UK oil refineries as petrol hits £2 a litre at London pumps

Hannah Harris, 23, has been sentenced to six years.

Female teaching assistant jailed for having sex with pupil, 14, in supermarket car park

Former PM David Cameron says he would put his trust in Minister for Refugees Richard Harrington

David Cameron calls on Govt to make visa system easier for Ukrainian refugees

James Heappey has said nuclear weapons could be used in Ukraine.

Minister warns of 'possibility' Russia will use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine

David Cameron on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr.

David Cameron defends tennis game with wife of ex-Russian minister for £160k Tory donation

Exclusive
Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron has called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "phenomenal liar"

David Cameron brands Putin a 'phenomenal liar' who lied over shooting down MH17

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov

No breakthrough on ending war in Ukraine-Russia talks between top diplomats
A family fleeing from Ukraine wait for the train at a border crossing station in Poland

They were shooting civilians, says Ukrainian who fled to Poland for safety
Indonesia’s Mount Merapi volcano

Hundreds flee as Indonesian volcano erupts

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sits in front of his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, foreground left, during a tripartite meeting on Thursday March 10 2022

Attack on Ukraine hospital ‘killed three – including a child – and hurt 17’
South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a news conference at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday March 10 2022

South Korea’s president-elect wants tougher stance on North Korea
Taiwan’s Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng speaks in Taipei, Taiwan, on Thursday March 10 2022

Taiwan minister: China war would be a disaster regardless of outcome
Smoke rises after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine

Three hospitals hit as Russian forces intensify siege of cities
An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in a maternity hospital damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine

WHO: Maternity hospital among 18 Ukrainian medical centres hit
House speaker Nancy Pelosi

House approves ban on Russian oil to US

CPAC Trump

Trump plane makes emergency landing after engine failure

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Mariupol a 'mouse trap' with bodies scattered and people melting snow to drink, says Ukrainian MP

Mariupol a 'mousetrap' with bodies scattered and people melting snow to drink, says Ukrainian MP
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr gave a scathing monologue on the UK's management of refugees.

Andrew Marr hits out at Boris Johnson over 'woeful' management of Ukraine refugee crisis
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch again

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais
Andrew Marr reacts to the Ukrainian President's speech in the House of Commons

'Move the Commons, quote Churchill': Andrew Marr on Zelenskyy's speech
Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch again

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK visa regulations, Bracknell Town boss tells LBC

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK system, Bracknell Town boss reveals
'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis

'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis
'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy

'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police