New Look announces the closure of six stores across Britain - is yours on the list?

New Look, Birmingham set to close. Picture: Alamy

By Harvey Lindsay

Global fashion retailer New Look has announced the closure of six locations as a part of its "normal course of business".

A string of locations are set to close as landlords set out to take the retail space back.

The locations soon to shut are: Birmingham, Coventry, Trowbridge, Kirkcaldy, Walthamstow and Northampton.

A New Look spokesperson told Birmingham Live: “Regrettably, our New Look store in Coventry's Arena Shopping Park is closing following the landlord's request to take the property back and exit the lease early.

"We are now focusing on supporting our affected store colleagues and finding suitable alternative roles for them within the business wherever possible.

"We have loved being part of the local community and we would like to thank all of our customers in the local area.”

New Look spokesperson said: “As part of the normal course of business, New Look occasionally closes sites, but also opens new stores when the right opportunities arise.

"While a small number of stores have closed in recent months, our most recent new openings were in November 2022 and we have plans for further openings in the first half of this year.”

Full list of the locations and dates they'll be shutting their doors:

Birmingham, Fort Shopping Park - January 9

Trowbridge - January 23

Coventry - January 29

Birmingham, Bullring - January 30

Walthamstow, London - February 4

Grosvenor Centre, Northampton - February 15

Kirkcaldy- early February

At the start of the year, the retailer announced its partnership with second-hand clothing website Re-Fashion by opening six new in-store concessions in the UK.

New Look launched Re-Fashion concessions at the end of January in Coventry, Nottingham, Peterborough, Leicester, Loughborough and Wolverhampton stores.

The concessions offer vintage and pre owned clothing from designer to sportswear brands.