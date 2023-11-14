Explosion triggers evacuation in Derbyshire as residents told to stay away and firefighters declare 'serious incident'

The explosion happened in New Mills, triggering an evacuation. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

An explosion in Derbyshire has triggered an evacuation as firefighters declared a "serious incident".

The blast happened at a building in Ollersett Avenue, New Mills, on Tuesday morning with police and paramedics also rushing to the scene.

Residents from 12 homes have been told to stay away as a leisure centre opened its doors to people fleeing from the road.

Firefighters said: "We are currently dealing with a serious incident on Ollersett Avenue, New Mills. New Mills, Glossop, Whaley Bridge & Buxton with the command support unit are on scene.

"Please avoid the area & keep windows & doors closed."

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue added: "The exact cause of the explosion is currently being investigated. 12 properties in the area surrounding Ollersett Avenue have been evacuated.

"Those who have been evacuated from their properties are asked to attend New Mills Leisure Centre to register that they have been evacuated.

"Local residents are asked to keep their windows and doors closed while emergency services deal with the incident. The air ambulance is on scene."

High Peak Borough Council said: "Following an explosion at a property in New Mills, a rest centre for affected residents is available at New Mills Leisure Centre.

"Anyone affected should to go to the Leisure Centre where the Derbyshire Emergency Volunteers will be able to help. Please stay away from the area."