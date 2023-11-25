New Netflix film slammed as 'worst Christmas movie ever' by fans and critics alike - what did you make of it?

Best Christmas Ever! is on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

By Kieran Kelly

Every year, a slew of Christmas films reappear on Netflix in preparation for the festive season.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

While there will always be the classic Christmas films, such as Love Actually and The Holiday, that doesn't stop movie studios and directors from trying to create their own festive classic.

This year, Netflix has taken a punt with its latest film 'Best Christmas Ever!'.

The film sees Heather Graham's Charlotte trying to prove that her ex-best friend Jackie's (Brandy Norwood) life is not as perfect as it seems.

The film also stars Jason Biggs and Abby Villasmil.

PSA: Brandy's new Christmas movie opens with VOCALS ✨



Best. Christmas. Ever! is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/sN5XOKuvyq — Netflix (@netflix) November 20, 2023

The movie has been slammed online by fans and critics alike.

The film has a 38 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, which is particularly low for the website which aggregates the scores of reviews.

It also has 4.4 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

Read More: On the Christmas list: ‘Awful’ wonky festive tree slammed by locals in Cambridgeshire town

Read More: The 'fizz-tivities': Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour is back with first locations revealed- will it 'pop' into your town?

One disappointed movie fan wrote: "Best Christmas Ever is probably my the worst Christmas movie I’ve seen in a long time."

Another said: "On a scale of 1-10, the new Netflix movie “Best. Christmas. Ever!” is the worst movie of all time."

A third added: "Best. Christmas. Ever! On Netflix is the...Worst. Film. Ever. Avoid or even better, poke your eyes out. That’s far more enjoyable than putting yourself through this waste of 1.5hrs."

#BESTCHRISTMASEVER is probably my the worst Christmas movie I’ve seen in a long time… pic.twitter.com/dPn0B1WWtA — Sudz 🇭🇹 (@Sudsssy) November 23, 2023

The movie wasn't a total bomb however, with one fan writing: "I live for a cheesy, confusing holiday movie with a plot I can barely understand. #BestChristmasEver."

Another said: "#BestChristmasEver is the greatest Christmas movie of all time. You will laugh. You will cry. You will be confused at the plot changing every 10 seconds.

"And you will hate the main character whatever her name is. 10/10 loved every second."