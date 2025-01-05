New Orleans attacker visited city twice and recorded video with hands-free glasses, FBI official says

5 January 2025, 19:12

The FBI says Jabbar rode a bike and recorded footage of the French Quarter, where he would later attack.
The FBI says Jabbar rode a bike and recorded footage of the French Quarter, where he would later attack. Picture: FBI/Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The man responsible for the truck attack in New Orleans which killed 15 people on New Year’s Day, including the stepson of Prince William’s former royal nanny, visited the city twice to record video with ‘meta glasses’ glasses, according to the FBI.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The attacker, identified as 42-year-old US Army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar, had visited the city twice and recorded video of the French Quarter while riding a bike before the attack.

He also travelled to Cairo, Egypt, and Ontario, Canada, before the attack, although it is not clear whether those trips were connected to the attack, FBI deputy assistant director Christopher Raia said at a press conference.

The attack carried out by Jabbar early on Wednesday killed 15 people, including 31-year-old Edward Pettifer, from Chelsea.

New Orleans Police fatally shot Jabbar at the scene of the crash on Bourbon Street, famous worldwide for its festive vibes in New Orleans' historic French Quarter.

Federal investigators believe he acted alone.

"All investigative details and evidence that we have now still support that Jabbar acted alone here in New Orleans," said Mr Raia.

"We have not seen any indications of an accomplice in the United States, but we are still looking into potential associates in the US and outside of our borders."

Lyonel Myrthil, FBI special agent in charge of the New Orleans Field Office, said Jabbar travelled to Cairo in summer 2023 and to Canada a few days later.

"Our agents are getting answers to where he went, who he went with and how those trips may or may not tie into his actions here," Mr Myrthil said.

CCTV images of Jabbar showed him walking around about an hour prior to the attack, and placing a cooler with an IED on a street corner
CCTV images of Jabbar showed him walking around about an hour prior to the attack, and placing a cooler with an IED on a street corner. Picture: FBI

Jabbar had also travelled to New Orleans in October. Mr Myrthil said video footage shows him riding through the French Quarter on a bicycle wearing "meta glasses" which can record or livestream.

President Joe Biden plans to travel to New Orleans with first lady Jill Biden on Monday to "grieve with the families and community members impacted by the tragic attack".

Jabbar proclaimed his support for the so-called Islamic State militant group in online videos posted hours before he struck.

It was the deadliest IS-inspired assault on US soil in years, laying bare what federal officials have warned is a resurgent international terrorism threat.

Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the country faces "not only the persistent threat of foreign terrorism ... for the past 10 years, we've seen a significant increase in what we term homegrown violent extremism".

Mourners gathered in New Orleans last night to pay tribute to the 15 people who were killed when a terrorist ploughed into a crowd celebrating the new year.

Hundreds gathered to weep and dance at a vigil along the iconic Bourbon Street, with crosses and photos of the victims surrounded by candles, flowers and teddy bears.

Mourners react next to crosses memorializing the victims of the New Year's Day deadly truck attack and shooting along Canal Street near the intersection of Bourbon Street in New Orleans
Mourners react next to crosses memorializing the victims of the New Year's Day deadly truck attack and shooting along Canal Street near the intersection of Bourbon Street in New Orleans. Picture: Alamy

The relatives of those killed held each other, some crying, at the vigil on Saturday night, but as a brass band began playing, the sorrow transformed into a celebration of life as the crowd snapped fingers, swayed and followed the music down the street.

University Medical Centre New Orleans spokeswoman Carolina Giepert said 13 people remain in hospital, with eight people in intensive care.

Cathy Tenedorio, who lost her 25-year-old son Matthew, said she was moved by the flood of condolences and kindness at Saturday's vigil.

"This is the most overwhelming response of love, an outpouring of love," she said. "I'm floating through it all."

New Orleans native Autrele Felix, 28, left a handwritten card beside a memorial for his friend Nicole Perez, a single mother who was killed.

Read more: William and Kate pay tribute to Brit killed in New Orleans terror attack as he's named as former royal nanny's stepson

Mourners hold a vigil on Bourbon Street for the victims of the January 1 terrorist attack in New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 4, 2025.
Mourners hold a vigil on Bourbon Street for the victims of the January 1 terrorist attack in New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 4, 2025. Picture: Getty

"It means a lot, to see that our city comes together when there's a real tragedy," he said. "We all become one."

Some danced at the vigil, refusing to let the tragedy take away from what was supposed to be a time of celebration.

"Because that's what they were down here to do, they were having a good time," life-long New Orleans resident Kari Mitten said.

William and Princess Kate have paid tribute to the British man killed in the attack after it was revealed he was the stepson of the Prince's former royal nanny.

Edward Pettifer died from blunt force injuries during the New Year's Day attack in the French Quarter.

Writing on X, the royals said: "Catherine and I have been shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Ed Pettifer.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Pettifer family and all those innocent people who have been tragically impacted by this horrific attack."

The Met Police confirmed Mr Pettifer's identity on Saturday as his family paid tribute.

A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack
A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack. Picture: Alamy, PA

"He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew and a friend to so many," they said in a statement.

"We will all miss him terribly. Our thoughts are with the other families who have lost their family members due to this terrible attack.

"We request that we can grieve the loss of Ed as a family in private."

Edward was the child of Charles Pettifer, an ex-Coldstream Guards Officer and Camilla Wyatt.

Mr Pettifer split from Ms Wyatt, eventually marrying Tiggy Legge-Bourke, 59.

Mrs Legge-Bourke was the nanny of royals Prince William and Prince Harry between 1993 and 1999.

The King is said to be "deeply saddened" by the Brit's passing, according to Palace sources.

