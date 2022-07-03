New schools, hospitals shops and offices must have single-sex toilets, Govt to confim

The government is to announce plans to ensure all new public buildings have male and female toilets. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

All new office buildings, schools, and hospitals must have separate male and female toilets, the government is to announce this week.

Ministers are taking steps to stop public buildings from being built solely with unisex toilets.

The plans are aimed at ‘reining in’ the forced sharing of gender neutral facilities and are being spearheaded by the equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, the Telegraph reports.

She said it is “important” to provide single-sex spaces for men and women.

A review found women had concerns over reduced privacy and longer queues caused by neutral facilities.

A Government source told the paper: “It is vital that women feel safe and comfortable when using public facilities and that there is a greater emphasis on provision that is focused on dignity, privacy, tolerance and respect for all.

“These changes will stop the march of ‘universal’ and forced sharing of spaces - with a focus on guaranteeing privacy for all. This is a common sense approach that is inclusive for all.”