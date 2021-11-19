'Clear conflict of interest': Health secretary Sajid Javid in new sleaze row

19 November 2021, 15:13

Health secretary Sajid Javid.
Health secretary Sajid Javid. Picture: Getty

By James Morris

Another Tory sleaze row has erupted over health secretary Sajid Javid holding share options in a tech firm that provides artificial intelligence software to the health sector.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said Mr Javid’s option for 666.7 common shares per month at Californian firm C3.ai – where he was paid £150,000 a year before becoming health secretary in June – is a “clear conflict of interests”.

She also said it is in breach of the ministerial code – which the Department of Health has denied.

Such breaches would usually considered a sacking or resignation offence – though Boris Johnson refused to sack home secretary Priti Patel last year when a probe found her conduct amounted to bullying.

Mr Javid declared the share options in the MPs’ register of interests, reporting them to be worth about £45,000.

However, he is said to have begun the process of divesting since his unexpected appointment as health secretary, which came about after predecessor Matt Hancock resigned after being found to have breached Covid rules.

In a letter to Lord Geidt, the prime minister's adviser on ministers' interests, Ms Rayner said: "In September, the secretary of state's department announced that the use of 'artificial intelligence' would shorten waiting lists in our NHS.

"The Department of Health and Social Care announcing that it is going to spend taxpayers' money on artificial intelligence could clearly be perceived as beneficial to an artificial intelligence company, and to the value of shares in an artificial intelligence company such as C3.ai."

Read more: LBC Views: Will MPs need to keep timesheets of their outside work?

She pointed to the section of the ministerial code that states ministers "must scrupulously avoid any danger of an actual or perceived conflict of interest" between their role and their private financial interest.

A Department of Health spokeswoman insisted Mr Javid “has acted in line with the ministerial code and has properly declared these share options in the usual way”.

The questions came as MPs continue to face intensified scrutiny over their roles outside Parliament.

It follows the sleaze row prompted by the government's botched attempt to protect senior Tory Owen Paterson from suspension over his breach of lobbying rules.

