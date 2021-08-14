New South Wales: Australia's most populous state locked down

14 August 2021, 11:34

The whole state of New South Wales has been placed on lockdown until 22 August
The whole state of New South Wales has been placed on lockdown until 22 August. Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Australia's most populous state - New South Wales (NSW) - has entered a strict lockdown after seeing a record number of daily Covid cases.

Some 466 new locally acquired coronavirus infections were recorded on Saturday amid a surge in cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

The previous daily record for the state - home to the cities of Sydney and Newcastle, plus the backpacker-favourite town of Byron Bay - was 390, reported on Friday.

Four more people in the state died with Covid overnight, bringing the NSW death toll since the Delta variant was first detected in Sydney in mid-June to 42.

Read more: Canberra: Australian capital locks down after single Covid case

Read more: New Zealand borders to stay closed until start of next year

The worrying spread of the virus has led to the state's premier Gladys Berejiklian introducing a fresh wave of controls, which include increased penalties for breaches of pandemic restrictions.

She said fines for breaking the rules, such as ignoring quarantine orders, have increased from $1,000 AUD (£531) to $5,000 (£2,656).

Sydney residents will now only be allowed to travel within three miles of their homes, half the distance they were previously allowed, while the rest of the state will be shut down until 22 August.

Read more: Australia and NZ slammed for Rugby League World Cup withdrawal

Read more: Australia to rename shark attacks ‘negative encounters’ and ‘interactions’

Deputy premier John Barilaro tweeted that the stay-at-home orders were to minimise movement and protect regional communities from the evolving Covid-19 situation in Sydney.

Ms Berejiklian said a positive note was that half the NSW population older than 16 had received at least one vaccine dose.

"We know that the lockdown, coupled with a strong, targeted vaccination programme, is what is going to get us out of this dire situation," Ms Berejiklian said.

Police, supported by the military, will crack down on Sydney residents who breach stay-at-home orders from Sunday night.

The city has been in lockdown since 26 June, some 10 days after the first Delta case was detected.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emergency personnel work near the site where a helicopter carrying tourists crashed at Kurile Lake in the Kronotsky nature reserve on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia (Kamchatka regional government/AP)

Bodies found in search for tourists whose helicopter crashed into Russian lake
An ornament rests in front of a Greenville home destroyed by the Dixie Fire in Plumas County

US Forest Service at capacity as wildfires continue

President Ashraf Ghani inspecting troops earlier this month (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Afghanistan president sounds defiant note as Taliban forces approach Kabul
A View of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House seen from Sydney harbour in Australia (Chris Radburn/PA)

Record daily infection toll reported in Australia’s most populous state
Taliban militants seen driving through Kandahar after taking over the city

'Voice of Sharia': Taliban rename radio station after capturing Afghan city
Police were called to a house on Main Road in Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire

Woman, 22, charged with murder of three-year-old boy in Nottinghamshire

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy

Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy
'Incels encourage each other to do exactly what Jake Davison has done'

'Incels encourage each other to do exactly what Jake Davison has done'
Plymouth Shooting: Local resident 'heard gunshots going off' outside his home

Plymouth Shooting: Local resident 'heard gunshots going off' outside his home
One former Royal Marine told LBC about his experiences on Op Herrick

'I wake up and feel my pistol strapped to my leg' ex-Marine on his Afghanistan service
The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Afghan translators 'risked their lives to help us stay alive' they 'earned place in UK'
'We'll burn your house': Ex-Army interpreter reveals father's Taliban door-knock

Ex-British Army interpreter talks about moment Taliban came looking for his father

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London