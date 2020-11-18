New Wrexham co-owner actor Rob McElhenney donates £6000 to disabled fan

Actor Rob McElhenney made the donation on a GoFundMe page. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Hollywood actor and new Wrexham FC co-owner Rob McElhenney has donated £6,000 to a disabled club fan in need of a specialised bath.

Wrexham fan Aiden Stott, founder of the Wrexham AFC Disabled Supporters Association, launched a GoFundMe campaign to purchase an adapted bath for his new flat.

Aiden, who suffers from cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair, said on his GoFundMe that he needs a new bath so his family can properly can care for him.

He explained that he has just moved to Manchester to be closer to his family and needs the adaptation as he struggles to use a regular bath or shower.

Early on Wednesday morning a donation for £6,000, the full amount of his goal, was sent to his GoFundMe by a supporter under the name Rob McElhenney.

The donation comes just a day after Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney had their takeover of Wrexham AFC approved by supporters.

McElhenney has since been hailed on Twitter after making the donation.

One user tweeted: “This has just been paid for in full by Hollywood superstar Rob McElhenney. What a bloke.”

A third added: “Such an amazing thing to do! Let the good times roll!”

Another said: "Enjoy your new bath, pal!"

"That is beautiful to see!", tweeted a fellow fan.

In an update yesterday, Aiden posted: "Made me so happy seeing the response so far. I’m so happy, I can’t believe it has happened."

Ryan Reynolds jointly owns the club with Rob McElhenney. Picture: PA

Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST) members agreed to let the actors invest in the National League side after their mission statement on the club's future was well-received.

The club had been fan-owned since 2011 and required a vote of 75 per cent in favour for the takeover to be approved. 98.6 per cent of members voted to back the takeover.

In a statement the trust said: "Subject to final agreement, league and FA confirmation - the RR McReynolds Company, LLC will take 100% control of Wrexham Football Club Limited from the WST.

"Both parties will now proceed with finalising the details of the takeover, and we will update Wrexham supporters as soon as we can."

The statement added: “Wrexham Supporters Trust Board would like to thank Mr Rob McElhenney and Mr Ryan Reynolds, and their advisors Inner Circle Sports and Walker Morris, for their professional and considered approach and for the time they have already put into the process.

“As Wrexham supporters, we would like to wish them the very best of luck in charge of our Football Club and look forward to what the future brings.”

McElhenney said: “You may have never heard of Wrexham, the racecourse ground or Ifor Williams Trailers, but you will.

“To the Wrexham Supporters Trust, thank you for your faith and trust in us.

Reynolds added: “We’re humbled, and we’re already getting to work.”

The actors said they wanted to make the club a “global force” in a Zoom meeting with supporters on Sunday, November 15.

"This is the third-oldest club on the planet and we don't see why it can't have a global appeal."

"We want Wrexham to be a global force."

You can find Aiden's fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/ah2dck-i-need-a-bath