World starts to celebrate the New Year as Australia and New Zealand set off spectacular fireworks display

31 December 2023, 14:58 | Updated: 31 December 2023, 15:19

The world has started to welcome 2024
The world has started to welcome 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The world has started welcoming 2024, with huge firework displays being set off across Australia and New Zealand.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Auckland was the first major city to ring in the New Year, with a crowd of thousands cheering as a fireworks display sprouted from New Zealand's tallest structure - Sky Tower.

The countdown began on an illuminated digital display near the top of the 1,076ft communications and observation tower.

Two hours later in neighbouring Australia, the Sydney Harbour Bridge became the focal point of a renowned midnight fireworks display and light show.

It is viewed annually by around 425 million people worldwide, according to city authorities.

Read more: New Year's revellers to be hit by strong winds and heavy showers as Met Office issues fresh warnings across UK

Read more: Eurostar passengers rush to get home in time for New Year after being stranded at St Pancras due to flooded tunnels

People gather around Whairepo Lagoon for music and fireworks
People gather around Whairepo Lagoon for music and fireworks. Picture: Getty

Revellers camped from the early hours of Sunday at the best vantage points.

This year, many cities have deployed extra security and some places have cancelled New Year's Eve events altogether due to ongoing global tensions.

More police than ever were deployed throughout Sydney to ensure safety as more than a million people visited the harbour waterfront for the best available views of the display.

Fireworks are seen over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge
Fireworks are seen over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge. Picture: Alamy

In New York's Times Square, officials and party organisers said they are prepared to welcome crowds of revellers and ensure their safety.

The event will see live performances from Flo Rida, Megan Thee Stallion and LL Cool J, as well as televised appearances from Cardi B and others.

Organisers said in-person attendance is expected to return to pre-Covid levels, even as foot traffic around Times Square remains down slightly since the pandemic.

Fireworks are seen over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge
Fireworks are seen over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge. Picture: Alamy

Security is also set to be heightened across France, with 90,000 law enforcement officers being deployed.

More than 1.5 million people are expected to attend celebrations on the Champs-Elysees.

New Year's Eve celebrations in Paris will focus on the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, including DJ sets, fireworks and video projections on the Arc de Triomphe, highlighting "changes in the city and faces of the Games".

Other planned events include "the largest Mexican wave ever performed" and a "giant karaoke".

