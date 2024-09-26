New York City mayor Eric Adams indicted on federal charges

26 September 2024, 05:37

New York City Mayor Eric Adams
New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

New York City mayor Eric Adams has reportedly been indicted on federal criminal charges amid an investigation into his time in office.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adams, a Democrat, is expected to be formally charged later on Thursday, with the charges currently remaining unknown after the indictment was sealed.

This would make Adams the first of the city's 110 mayors to receive criminal charges while in office.

"I always knew that If I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target - and a target I became," Mr Adams said in a statement that implied he had not been informed of the indictment.

"For months, leaks and rumours have been aimed at me in an attempt to undermine my credibility and paint me as guilty.

Read more: Kemi Badenoch doubles down on claim she 'became working class' when she got job at McDonald's

"If I am charged, I am innocent and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams could face federal charges todayy
New York City Mayor Eric Adams could face federal charges todayy. Picture: Getty

Earlier this month, devices belonging to high-ranking members of the Adams administration were seized by the FBI.

Among those who were targetted was New York police commissioner Edward Caban, who resigned shortley after.

As pressure on the mayor grew, his top legal advisor, Lisa Zornberg, resigned, writing: "I can no longer effectively serve in my position."

Recent days have seen senior members of the Democratic Party call for Adams to resign.

Governor Kathy Hochul has the power to remove Mr Adams from office. Ms Hochul's office did not immediately return a request for comment on Wednesday night.

Hours before the charges were announced, US representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on Mr Adams to resign, the first nationally prominent Democrat to do so.

She cited the federal criminal investigations into the mayor's administration and the string of unexpected departures of top city officials.

"I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City," Ms Ocasio-Cortez wrote on the social platform X.

The US attorney's office in Manhattan declined to comment. The indictment was first reported by The New York Times.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hong Kong Stand News

Hong Kong court to sentence former Stand News editors in landmark sedition case

UN Lebanon

US and allies call for immediate 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah

NYC Mayor Investigations

New York City mayor Eric Adams has been indicted, sources say

UN Lebanon

France and the US are working on Israel and Hezbollah ceasefire plans

Lebanon strikes are preparing for a ground offensive

'Prepare yourselves': Israel readies troops for ground offensive as US and UK call for immediate 21-day ceasefire

Kemi Badenoch speaks to LBC

Kemi Badenoch doubles down on claim she 'became working class' when she got job at McDonald's

A Budget 'sin tax' raid has raised concerns among industry leaders

Pubgoers and smokers face Budget 'sin tax' raid in bid to fill £22bn black hole in public finances

Janey Godley

Comedian Janey Godley tells fans she is receiving end-of-life care for cancer, and 'may not live until Christmas'

Russia Putin

Putin lowers threshold of nuclear response as he issues new warnings to the West

Sir Alan Bates has said the Labour Government has not contacted subpostmasters and has left them "at a standstill" over the Horizon IT scandal.

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates knighted by Princess Anne for exposing Horizon IT scandal

Several more rain warnings are in place

Flood fears as new heavy rain warnings issued across much of England spanning three days

Peter Stanley, 42, shared posts showing the torture of baby monkeys

Man jailed after online torture posts showing ‘deliberate and gratuitous suffering of baby monkeys for entertainment’

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Starmer tells UN Middle East is ‘on the brink' as Israel 'prepares for entry into Lebanon'

A mother of five has die after a Brazilian Bum Lift procedure

Mother-of-five, 33, becomes first to die from Brazilian Bum Lift procedure in UK - as two arrested

Biden in a blue suit at a UN lectern

Biden: All-out war possible as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalates

Inmates were released early under Labour's plans to free up prison space

Dozens of prisoners freed by mistake under Labour’s early release scheme

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Titan submersible

Haunting new footage of Titan sub shows extent of catastrophe, as safety experts explains how vessel came apart
Zelensky giving UN speech

Zelensky urges world leaders against seeking ‘a lull’ in war with Russia

Titanic Tourist Sub

Engineer says carbon fibre hull of Titan submersible showed signs of flaws

Former detective Andrew Talbot will be sentenced next month

Detective guilty of stealing 4kg cocaine from secure police storage before selling it on the streets of Manchester
Israeli army chiefs are planning a possible ground incursion into Lebanon

Israel 'preparing for possible entry into Lebanon', army chief tells troops amid escalating air strikes
Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

Israeli military preparing for possible ground operation, army chief says

Jordan McSweeney, killer of Zara Aleena, tells judge he ‘can’t be bothered’ to face court as he cowers in his cell for second time

Killer of Zara Aleena tells judge he ‘can’t be bothered’ to face court as he cowers in his cell for second time
Shocking moment bin workers narrowly dodge lorry explosion after wheelie bin combusts during morning collection

Shocking moment refuse workers narrowly dodge exploding bin lorry caught on camera

Israeli security forces take measures in the area following a rocket attack from Lebanon on the Sa'ar settlement amid an escalation in cross-border warfare with the Lebanese group Hezbollah in Nahariya, Israel on September 25, 2024.

Israel calls up reservists in response to rising tensions with Hezbollah as ballistic missile fired at Tel Aviv
File photo of a camper van on a motorway

Pensioner, 84, run over on motorway after falling out of camper van, as she ‘mistook car door for toilet’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry in New York

Prince Harry brands tourism a 'double-edged sword' and claims it can harm communities

The Princess of Wales greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham. December 25, 2023

Princess Kate holds meeting to plan annual Christmas concert after finishing chemotherapy

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York Times Square on September 23

Prince Harry jets to New York without Meghan Markle as judge rules US visa application will stay private

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit