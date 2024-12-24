Illegal migrant accused of fatally setting woman on fire on New York City subway appears in court

24 December 2024, 18:47

Sebastian Zapeta, accused of setting a woman on fire inside a New York City subway train, appears in court
Sebastian Zapeta, accused of setting a woman on fire inside a New York City subway train, appears in court. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A man accused of setting a woman on fire inside a New York City subway train and then watching her die after she was engulfed in flames has made an initial court appearance and will remain in custody.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sebastian Zapeta, 33, who federal immigration officials said is a Guatemalan citizen who entered the US illegally, was arraigned in Brooklyn criminal court.

He appeared briefly before a judge and wore a white jumpsuit over a weathered black hooded sweatshirt. He did not speak.

He will remain jailed ahead of his next court date on Friday.

The apparently random attack occurred on Sunday morning on a stationary F train at the Coney Island station in Brooklyn.

Police said on Tuesday that identification of the victim was still "pending at this time".

Zapeta is taken from the New York Police Department 60th Precinct in Brooklyn
Zapeta is taken from the New York Police Department 60th Precinct in Brooklyn. Picture: Getty

Authorities say Zapeta approached the woman, who was sitting motionless in the train car and may have been sleeping, and used a lighter to set her clothing on fire.

The woman quickly became engulfed in flames, while the suspect then sat at a bench on the subway platform and watched, according to police.

Video posted to social media appeared to show the woman standing inside the train ablaze as some people look on from the platform, and at least one officer walks by.

NYPD chief of transit Joseph Gulotta said that several officers had responded to the fire and one stayed to keep the crime scene "the way it's supposed to be" while the others went to get fire extinguishers and transit workers.

They were eventually able to douse the fire, but "unfortunately, it was too late", Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said - the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

During Zapeta's court hearing on Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Ari Rottenberg said Zapeta at one point fanned the flames on the woman using his shirt.

He said a 911 call from a subway rider helped identify Zapeta.

Mr Rottenberg added that under interrogation Zapeta claimed he did not know what happened, noting that he consumes alcohol.

But he alleged that Zapeta identified himself to interrogators in images related to the attack.

Zapeta was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon while riding a train on the same subway line after police got a tip from some teenagers who recognised him from images circulated by the police.

A Brooklyn address for Zapeta released by police matches a shelter that provides housing and substance abuse support. The shelter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Federal immigration officials said Zapeta had been previously deported in 2018 but at some point reentered the US illegally.

The crime - and the graphic video of it that ricocheted across social media - deepened a growing sense of unease among some New Yorkers about the safety of the subway system in a city where many residents take the subway multiple times each day.

