'Unbelievably selfish' man gets Covid vaccine 'up to 10 times in one day'

13 December 2021, 20:34

A man received up to 10 Covid jabs in a day, it has been reported
A man received up to 10 Covid jabs in a day, it has been reported. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Authorities are investigating an "unbelievably selfish" man who received a Covid vaccine up to 10 times in one day in New Zealand.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The country has been one of the most stringent at dealing with coronavirus, implementing tough restrictions but allowing people who have been jabbed more freedoms.

It was previously reported that some people had been assuming the identities of others and been vaccinated in their place.

This could lead to people claiming they are jabbed when they never received a dose.

A figure in New Zealand's jabs programme said if anybody is injected with more doses than recommended they should seek medical advice as quickly as they can.

Read more: Huge demand for Covid boosters as all adults in England become eligible

Read more: Home Covid tests unavailable and NHS jab booking system crashes amid new rules

Media outlet Stuff reported that the man is thought to have gone to several vaccine centres. The motive is unclear but the news is set against the context of New Zealand's stringent restrictions and offer of a life that's closer to normal for those who are recorded as vaccinated.

Astrid Koornneef, programme group manager for New Zealand's vaccine campaign, said: "We are taking this matter very seriously. We are very concerned about this situation and are working with the appropriate agencies.

"If you know of someone who has had more vaccine doses than recommended they should seek clinical advice as soon as practicable."

Stuff was previously told by the Ministry of Health that staff from the vaccine programme had told police about the fake identity scam.

Helen Petousis-Harris, a vaccinologist at the University of Auckland, said the man's actions were "unbelievably selfish", which could lead to people who are not vaccinated claiming they are and spreading Covid.

She said it was unlikely the man would be seriously hurt by multiple doses but could feel unwell the next day.

"We know that people have in error been given the whole five doses in a vial instead of it being diluted, we know that has happened overseas, and we know with other vaccines errors have occurred and there has been no long-term problems," she said, in quotes reported by the New Zealand Herald.

Ms Koornneef said: "Having an inaccurate vaccination status not only puts you at risk, it puts your friends, whānau [extended family] and community at risk, and the healthcare teams that treat you now in the future.

"Medical practitioners operate in a high-trust environment and rely on people to act in good faith to share information accurately to assist with their treatment," she said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

All adults are able to get the Covid booster jabs.

Huge demand for Covid boosters as all adults in England become eligible

Sir Keir said he will back Plan B measures

Starmer: Labour will vote for Plan B as it's 'our patriotic duty'

Harry Dunn was killed after a car crashed into his motorbike outside US military base RAF Croughton

Anne Sacoolas to face UK court charged with Harry Dunn's death by dangerous driving

Covid passports for large venues will be mandatory from Wednesday

Covid passes: Health Secretary confirms three jabs will be needed to be 'fully vaccinated'

Sajid Javid said experts believe 200,000 infections a day are happening as Omicron spreads

'No Covid variant has spread this fast': Fears Omicron helping infect 200,000 people daily

There have been problems with the supply of lateral flow tests, which are supposed to be freely available

Covid-19: Where can I order a lateral flow test?

Boris Johnson has said he 'broke no rules' over the 'thing with the Zoom call'

Boris quiz: PM insists 'I certainly broke no rules' over 'the thing with the Zoom call'

The Karin Hoej capsized after the collision in the early hours of Monday

One dead and one missing after freight ships collide off coast of Sweden

Boris Johnson during a visit to the Stow Health Vaccination centre in central London.

At least one person has died with Omicron, PM confirms

There are no lateral flow tests available days before they become essential for vaccine passports and testing contacts of Covid cases

Home Covid tests unavailable and NHS jab booking system crashes amid new rules

Activists hold up a banner at one of the incinerator entrances

Extinction Rebellion protesters descend on controversial north London incinerator

Sajid Javid has warned routine NHS appointments will be pushed back to rollout the boosters to all over 18 year olds.

Health Sec warns some NHS appointments will be dropped to meet tough new booster target

Sajid Javid could not say schools would not be closed again

'No guarantees': Health Sec refuses to rule out school closures in fight against Omicron

The PM is triggering Plan B measures in a bid to tackle rising cases of the Omicron variant.

PM faces rebellion from almost 70 Tory MPs over Covid passports

Daniel Morgan was the victim of an axe-murder in London in the 80s.

Family of axe-murder victim Daniel Morgan 'plan to sue Met Police'

Work from home guidance comes into force on Monday in England.

Work from home guidance reintroduced in England amid spiralling Omicron cases

Latest News

See more Latest News

George Floyd Officer Trial

Ex-US police officer Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case
The front steps of a house which are all that remains after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Kentucky

Thousands without heat or water after tornadoes kill dozens in US
People register for a Covid-19 vaccination in Soweto

South African president ‘reiterates vaccine call’ as he self-isolates with Covid
Divers work on the capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej following the collision

One dead, one missing after cargo ship collision off Sweden

People protest in Khartoum in Sudan

Sudan security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos

Swiss drop case linked to Saudi funds for ex-Spanish king

Firefighters and rescuers search for survivors following the explosion

Death toll rises to seven in Sicily gas leak blast

Democracy advocate Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong tycoon jailed over Tiananmen vigil

A woman running past the offices of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba in Beijing

Former Alibaba employee warns going public causes victims ‘hurt’
Sweden Denmark ship collision

Two missing after freight ships collide off Sweden

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch again

Nick Ferrari loved this call

Listeners loved this blind caller and his talking microwave which left Nick laughing
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

David Lammy: Boris Johnson's credibility is shot! He needs to explain himself
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Omicron will get through the UK population pretty quickly' JCVI member warns
Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' amid surge

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' despite surge
Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses
Natasha Devon's blistering review of the PM's 'tidal wave of scandals'

Natasha Devon's blistering review of the PM's 'tidal wave of scandals'
Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules
'Shut up the lot of you!': Caller stands in support of Boris Johnson

'Shut up the lot of you!': Caller stands in support of Boris Johnson
Tory MP suggests Plan B move was 'diversionary tactic' and PM’s integrity is 'dented'

Tory MP suggests Plan B move was 'diversionary tactic' and PM’s integrity is 'dented'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police