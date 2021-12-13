'Unbelievably selfish' man gets Covid vaccine 'up to 10 times in one day'

By Will Taylor

Authorities are investigating an "unbelievably selfish" man who received a Covid vaccine up to 10 times in one day in New Zealand.

The country has been one of the most stringent at dealing with coronavirus, implementing tough restrictions but allowing people who have been jabbed more freedoms.

It was previously reported that some people had been assuming the identities of others and been vaccinated in their place.

This could lead to people claiming they are jabbed when they never received a dose.

A figure in New Zealand's jabs programme said if anybody is injected with more doses than recommended they should seek medical advice as quickly as they can.

Media outlet Stuff reported that the man is thought to have gone to several vaccine centres. The motive is unclear but the news is set against the context of New Zealand's stringent restrictions and offer of a life that's closer to normal for those who are recorded as vaccinated.

Astrid Koornneef, programme group manager for New Zealand's vaccine campaign, said: "We are taking this matter very seriously. We are very concerned about this situation and are working with the appropriate agencies.

"If you know of someone who has had more vaccine doses than recommended they should seek clinical advice as soon as practicable."

Stuff was previously told by the Ministry of Health that staff from the vaccine programme had told police about the fake identity scam.

Helen Petousis-Harris, a vaccinologist at the University of Auckland, said the man's actions were "unbelievably selfish", which could lead to people who are not vaccinated claiming they are and spreading Covid.

She said it was unlikely the man would be seriously hurt by multiple doses but could feel unwell the next day.

"We know that people have in error been given the whole five doses in a vial instead of it being diluted, we know that has happened overseas, and we know with other vaccines errors have occurred and there has been no long-term problems," she said, in quotes reported by the New Zealand Herald.

Ms Koornneef said: "Having an inaccurate vaccination status not only puts you at risk, it puts your friends, whānau [extended family] and community at risk, and the healthcare teams that treat you now in the future.

"Medical practitioners operate in a high-trust environment and rely on people to act in good faith to share information accurately to assist with their treatment," she said.