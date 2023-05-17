Fire at New Zealand hostel that left at least six dead treated as suspicious

17 May 2023, 05:20

At least six have died from the fire
At least six have died from the fire. Picture: Alamy/Social media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A fire at a hostel in New Zealand that left at least six people dead is being treated by authorities as suspicious.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The blaze broke out on the top floor of the Loafer Lodge in the Wellington neighbourhood of Newtown just after midnight local time on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told breakfast television show AM that six were dead and police have said that they expect the death toll will be fewer than 10.

Inspector Dion Bennett said: "Alongside the scene examination, officers will be working to locate and recover those who lost their lives in the fire.

"We know there are many people waiting for news of family and friends - including the residents who escaped the fire and are keenly waiting for news of their fellow tenants.

"I again want to provide the reassurance that we have a large number of officers working on this investigation, with the aim of providing them the answers they need as quickly as possible."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

The fire broke out just after 12am local time
The fire broke out just after 12am local time. Picture: Wellington City Council

Wellington Fire and Emergency District Manager Nick Pyatt said 52 people were rescued, though many lost all of their belongings.

"I can sadly report that this will be a multi-fatality incident. Our thoughts at this time are with the families of those who have perished and with our crews who valiantly rescued those (they could) and attempted to rescue those that they couldn't," Mr Pyatt said.

"This is our worst nightmare," Pyatt added. "It doesn't get worse than this."

Read more: Pregnant mother-of-two, 38, dies following M66 crash as driver who caused the accident appears in court

Read more: Center Parcs up for sale as Canadian owner Brookfield puts British holiday chain on the market for £5billion

Fire trucks are seen near the site where a fire broke out in downtown Wellington
Fire trucks are seen near the site where a fire broke out in downtown Wellington. Picture: Alamy

The hostel provided a combination of short-term and long-term rentals, Mr MacLean said.

He did not have all the details, he said, but he believed it was used by various government agencies to provide emergency accommodation.

Loafers Lodge advertises itself as an affordable place for people to stay while they are in the capital, whether on business or needing to visit the nearby Wellington Hospital.

It has 92 rooms and promotes them as being available long term.

Firefighters battle a fire at the site where a fire broke out in downtown Wellington
Firefighters battle a fire at the site where a fire broke out in downtown Wellington. Picture: Alamy

Wellington City Council said previously: "We're aware that the fire in Newtown has taken a tragic turn this morning and that the news that there have been fatalities is extremely distressing.

"Council staff are working closely with emergency services and other agencies to help the people who have escaped the fire this morning - that includes finding them clothing and helping to arrange accommodation."

Police said the cause of the fire remained unexplained, and they would be investigating alongside fire and emergency officials.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Australia Bus Crash

Truck driver charged as seven children seriously injured in school bus crash

Long-promised plans to abolish so-called no-fault evictions will be introduced to Parliament on Wednesday

'Once-in-a-generation' rental reforms unveiled by government include ban on no-fault evictions and right to request pets

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a glamorous New York gala on Tuesday night.

'You can be the visionary of your own life': Meghan Markle hails 'acts of service' as she accepts prestigious award

Australia Bus Crash

Seven children seriously injured in school bus crash in Melbourne

A shake-up of the whole show is said to be on the way

Bosses 'plot This Morning clear out' amid feud between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Italy Weather

Venice set to raise mobile dyke as swollen rivers flood towns in northern Italy

Suella Braverman’s immigration plans have been stalled by a split in the cabinet

Suella Braverman's immigration plans cause rift in Cabinet as just one proposal gets green light

An alligator swims up to the beach on Dauphin Island, near Mobile, Alabama

Alligator spotted at Alabama beach amid the waves

Kristina O'Connor was sent numerous inappropriate messages by James Mason after he responded to her report of an attempted robbery in October 2011

Des O'Connor's daughter takes legal action against Met Police after officer who 'made sexual advances' keeps job

Danny Masterson

Actor Danny Masterson ‘used drugs and Scientology to get away with raping women’

Malawi Canoe Hippo

Child dead and 23 people missing after hippo capsizes canoe in Malawi

Zelensky and Putin

Putin and Zelensky ‘agree to meet African leaders to discuss peace plan’

Firefighter tackling rocket blaze in Kyiv

Ukraine shoots down missiles as Russia launches ‘exceptional’ attack on Kyiv

Kate during a visit to the Percy Community Centre in Bath

Princess of Wales reveals she 'never expected to become a royal' but she 'fell in love with William'

'We are now properly a self-governing country again': Brexit has been a success insists George Eustice

'We are now properly a self-governing country again': Brexit has been a success insists George Eustice

Prince Harry wants to be able to pay for police protection while in the UK

Police are not 'private bodyguards for the wealthy,' Prince Harry told as he brings legal challenge over his UK security

Latest News

See more Latest News

MP Julian Knight under investigation by Essex Police after MP accused of serious sexual assault

MP Julian Knight under investigation by Essex Police following accusation of serious sexual assault
Cyclone Mocha

Being prepared for Cyclone Mocha saved thousands of lives – weather experts

Crypto currency coin

Crypto rules given final approval to make Europe a global leader on regulation

Sweden Eurovision

‘Incredibly happy’ Eurovision winner Loreen returns to Sweden

Mr Altman spoke about ChatGPT at the US Congress

'Things can go quite wrong… democracy is threatened': ChatGPT creators face questions from US Congress
England’s children placed fourth in a global education league table for reading

Children in England are the best readers in the Western world, new global comparison finds

Phillip hasn't posted to social media in a week and has limited comments on his posts.

Phillip Schofield ‘turns off’ parts of his social media amid ‘feud’ with This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby
Aristocrat's dad left 'fuming' after Brexit clause sees him turned away from Ryanair flight

Aristocrat's dad left 'fuming' after Brexit passport clause sees him turned away from Ryanair flight
Holly Willoughby breaks silence amid Phillip Schofield fallout following pair's 'awkward' This Morning return

Holly Willoughby breaks silence amid Phillip Schofield feud following pair's 'uncomfortable' This Morning return
Ronaldo Medeiros De Oliveria was pronounced dead the scene of the crash.

'He was my hero': family of biker killed in Streatham crash pays tribute as police hunt three men who fled crashed BMW

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew has reportedly demanded a face-to-face summit with King Charles

Prince Andrew demands 'face-to-face summit with King Charles' as he has 'no plans' to move out of Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew is 'refusing to leave' the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'refusing to leave' 30-room royal mansion, and fears royal family could 'turn off the lights' to force him out
Sweden has won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, with singer Loreen becoming the first woman to take the crown for a second time time after winning the competition 2012.

Sweden wins Eurovision Song Contest with Loreen as Ukrainian entry's hometown struck by Russian missiles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien breaks down the economic illogicality of Brexit after Nigel Farage admitted it has "failed"

'Breathtaking bone-headedness': James O'Brien reacts to Nigel Farage's admission that Brexit 'failed'
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: There's a multi-sided mutiny on the poop deck of HMS Britannia - poop everywhere in post-Brexit Britain
Iain Dale and Ruby Wax

Comedian Ruby Wax stresses that 'mental health is the crisis of all crises'

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick for their migrant rhetoric

'Suella Braverman has to stop playing silly games': Shelagh Fogarty demands 'respectful' migrant rhetoric
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Most politicians would eagerly fix any voting system in their own favour

James on voting age

James O’Brien: Conservatives have 'actively and successfully' sought to prevent legal British Citizens from voting
‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller warns David Lammy of the danger of using barges to house migrants.

‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller condemns migrant barges

Former MP David Mellor brands Labour proposals to expand the electoral franchise as 'shallow and cynical'.

Ex-Tory MP dubs Labour's proposed voting changes 'cynical and shallow'

Sangita Myska and Justin Welby

Sangita Myska ‘relieved’ at Archbishop of Canterbury condemning Illegal Migration Bill

Boris Johnson and Matt Frei

‘He’s human and we all related to him’: Caller jumps to Boris Johnson's defence

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit