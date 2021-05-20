Police launch investigation after body of newborn baby found in Walsall canal

20 May 2021, 19:52 | Updated: 20 May 2021, 19:55

The baby boy was found in a canal in Rough Wood Country Park, off Hunts Lane in Willenhall
The baby boy was found in a canal in Rough Wood Country Park, off Hunts Lane in Willenhall. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

Police have launched an investigation after the body of a newborn baby was found in a canal in Walsall.

Officers said a passer-by reported spotting a baby in a canal in Rough Wood Country Park in Willenhall at around 1pm today and police later confirmed that the baby boy had died.

West Midlands Police said they were investigating the "very sad discovery" and that they want to trace the boy's mother to make sure she is ok.

Detective Inspector Wes Martin said: “This is a tragic investigation and our priority is to now find the baby boy’s mum to make sure she is ok.

“She may be in need of urgent medical attention and she is our absolute priority at the moment.“We have been speaking to members of the public and would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

"Please don’t speculate on the circumstances of this distressing incident, it hinders our investigation and is upsetting for those involved."

Officers said they were investigating the scene and speaking to potential witnesses and urged anyone with information to contact them as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via their website or on 101, quoting log number 1963 of 20 May.

