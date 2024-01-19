Newborn baby found inside shopping bag on freezing east London street

The baby was discovered in a shopping bag at the junction of the Greenway and High Street South. Picture: Google maps

By Emma Soteriou

A newborn baby has been found inside a shopping bag in the freezing cold on an east London street.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police were called to the scene shortly after 9pm on Thursday, after a dog walker found the baby wrapped in a towel on a street in Newham.

The little girl has no injuries and is "safe and well" in hospital, police said.

Officers are now trying to find her mother who is expected to be in need of immediate medical attention after giving birth.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who leads policing in Newham, said: "Last night we were called by a member of the public out walking their dog, who had discovered a newborn baby in a shopping bag at the junction of Greenway and High Street South, E6.

"Thinking fast, that person kept the baby girl warm until London Ambulance Service paramedics arrived and checked her over before taking her to hospital. I am delighted to report that she wasn’t injured in any way and is safe and well in the care of hospital staff.

Read more: Ulez camera attack led to girl, six, being injured in car crash, police say

Read more: Bronson Battersby's sister ‘does not blame social services’ after two-year-old boy found starved to death

"I am grateful to the members of the public who stayed at the scene to speak with officers and medics – your actions contributed to saving the baby’s life.

"Our thoughts now turn to the baby mother; we are extremely concerned for her welfare as she will have been through a traumatic ordeal and will be in need of immediate medical attention following the birth.

"Trained medics and specialist officers are ready to support her and we urge her to get in touch by phone or walk in to the nearest hospital or police station.

"If you are the baby’s mother please know that your daughter is well, no matter what your circumstances please do seek help by dialling 999.”

Anyone who believes they may know who the child's mother is, please call 999 ref CAD 6876/18 Jan.