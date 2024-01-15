Newcastle star Joelinton breaks silence after break-in at family home leaves Brazil midfielder 'shaken'

15 January 2024, 12:57

Joelinton posted on Instagram after his break-in
Joelinton posted on Instagram after his break-in. Picture: Instagram

By Will Taylor

Newcastle United star Joelinton has spoken out after his house was burgled while he watched his team play Man City.

The injured Brazil star, who was at St James' Park to watch the Toon's 3-2 defeat on Saturday, had to race home after a phone alert told him his house was being raided.

He called the police, who sent officers and a helicopter, but they were unable to catch the three burglars.

The box-to-box midfielder was said to be shaken by the incident as he worried on another day his family could have been at home.

It comes on the heels of other high-profile break-ins, with thieves recently targeting Jack Grealish's home, sparking police fears that his family could be taken hostage.

Read more: Newcastle star's house 'targeted by burglars' weeks after Jack Grealish and Kurt Zouma's homes broken into

Joelinton posted a video with his boy after their house was targeted by burglars
Joelinton posted a video with his boy after their house was targeted by burglars. Picture: Instagram

Joelinton, 27, has now posted a short Instagram video with his boy alongside the caption "meu amigao" - "my best friend" in Portuguese.

Nobody has been arrested over the burglary.

Northumbria Police previously said: "Shortly before 7.30pm yesterday [Saturday] police received a call from a concerned homeowner who reported that three men were inside their home.

Read more: Minister vows to act over ex-footballer Joey Barton’s social media rants about soccer pundits

"Thankfully the homeowner was not home but had received a security alert on their phone and immediately reported concerns to police.

"Police were deployed to the scene. However, those alleged to be involved had fled the scene.

"Enquires remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact us via 101, or the 'Report' pages of our website, quoting log NP-20240113-0835."

