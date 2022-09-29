Newly-released certificate reveals Queen's cause of death and time monarch died

29 September 2022, 15:25 | Updated: 29 September 2022, 15:27

The Queen's death certificate has been published in the National Records of Scotland.
The Queen's death certificate has been published in the National Records of Scotland. Picture: National Records of Scotland, Alamy

By Cameron Kerr

Queen Elizabeth II's death certificate, published today, says that the monarch died of old age at 3:10pm on September 8.

The time of death confirms that some of the Queen's close family were still on their way to Balmoral when she died, and reveals that the official media announcement of her death came just over three hours later.

Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex took off from RAF Northolt at 2.39pm and landed in Aberdeen at 3.50pm. At 4pm, Prince William drove the family to Balmoral, arriving at around 5pm.

The cause of the Queen's death is given as old age in her certificate, with the time of death listed as 3:10pm on September 8.
The cause of the Queen's death is given as old age in her certificate, with the time of death listed as 3:10pm on September 8. Picture: National Records of Scotland
The Queen reigned for 70 years, the longest reign in British history.
The Queen reigned for 70 years, the longest reign in British history. Picture: Alamy

Prince Charles and Princess Anne were at the Scottish home when she died.

Prince Harry, who made his own way to Scotland in the late afternoon, learned of her death as his plane landed in Aberdeen hours later.

Liz Truss, the Prime Minister, was told of the death at 4.30pm.

Concerns were raised at about 12:35pm on the day of the Queen's death, when Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying doctors were concerned for the Queen's health.

Read more: Hundreds of people queue in Windsor to see the Queen’s final resting place in George VI memorial chapel

Read more: PM flounders as she struggles to defend financial turmoil in series of car crash radio interviews

The entry into the National Records of Scotland is signed by her daughter, Princess Anne, who was with the Queen in her final 24 hours.

The Registrar General for Scotland, Paul Lowe, confirmed that the Queen’s death was registered in Aberdeenshire on 16 September.

The news comes as hundreds of people queued in Windsor to see the Queen's final resting place, after Windsor Castle was reopened to the public for the first time since the Queen's death.

The monarch was laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, alongside her husband the Duke of Edinburgh and her parents King George VI, and Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

Anne Daley, 65, from Cardiff, and Grace Gogharg, from Ghana but who lives in London, were the first people in the queue, and had arrived at Windsor Castle at 7.30am.

Ms Daley said she felt emotional about entering, adding: "The castle feels like empty, gloomy. Nobody's living in it. You know, you've lost the Queen, you've lost the duke, you lost the corgis.

"It's like when you've sold your house and all the history is gone."

Ms Gogharg added: "I am from the Commonwealth so I knew the Queen before I came here."She did a good job as head of the Commonwealth. She was a good woman and a good mother. Everybody loves her."

