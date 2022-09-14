'Newlyweds' slammed for 'insensitive' photoshoot outside Windsor Castle following Queen's death

The 'newlyweds' have been criticised for the 'insensitive' move. Picture: TikTok

By Emma Soteriou

A 'newlywed' couple have been blasted for holding a photoshoot outside Windsor Castle days after the death of the Queen.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Footage emerged online showing the pair posing with a photographer in front of the castle, surrounded by mourners leaving floral tributes for the Queen.

The video, which was shared on TikTok, was accompanied by the words: "Fully having a wedding shoot - in front of the Queen's floral tribute."

A caption also read: "Not letting the Queen's death ruin their day."

The person who filmed the video said the "insensitive" move had left many onlookers "bemused".

"I was just taking photos and a few videos and turned around and this couple were doing a wedding photoshoot," they told MailOnline.

"Looking back it might not have even been a real wedding. I know people do wedding shoots.

"Literally by the gates people were laying flowers and paying their respects and I even saw people crying so it was pretty insensitive.

"Most people reacted in a bemused way, a few people verbally commented how bad it was but no one stopped them."

The couple posed in front of Windsor Castle. Picture: TikTok

The video has attracted almost 100,000 views, with several comments criticising the couple's decision.

One person commented: "Ladies and gentlemen the new Mr and Mrs clueless."

Another person commented: "No way! The audacity of some people."

A third person added: "Such bad taste."

The Queen died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland last Thursday, aged 96.

Thousands of mourners have since made their way to royal estates across the UK to pay tribute to the monarch.

Even larger numbers are expected to head to Westminster Hall in London in coming days to see the Queen lying in state.

The growing queue is snaking along several miles of the River Thames as members of the public wait to say their personal farewells to the monarch.