NFL legend Tom Brady vows to bring success back to Birmingham City as he becomes minority owner

3 August 2023, 11:12 | Updated: 3 August 2023, 11:15

Tom Brady is now a minority stake in Birmingham City
Tom Brady is now a minority stake in Birmingham City. Picture: Getty/Social Media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

NFL legend Tom Brady vowed to bring success back to Birmingham City as he revealed he has invested in the Championship club.

The retired American football star, who has won the Super Bowl seven times, has a relationship with the club's new owners, Shelby Companies LTD, who completed their takeover of the club in July.

Ecstatic Birmingham City fans woke up to the news that Brady is now a minority owner as he vowed to bring his NFL success to the West Midlands.

Speaking to fans on social media, Brady admitted he had "a lot to learn" about English football, but said he "likes an underdog".

"So here's the deal, I'm officially coming on board at Birmingham City football club" Brady told fans.

"And maybe you're asking, 'what do you know about English football, Tom?' Well, let's just say, I've got a lot to learn," he said.

"But I do know a few things about winning. I think they might translate pretty well. I know success starts with the work put in when the world isn't watching."

Read More: Harry and Meghan surprise winners of $2m grants in phone calls to personally congratulate recipients

Read More: Mattel on the hunt for ‘Chief UNO player’ in new role offering £13,926 for four weeks of work in New York

Brady continued: "I know that the team is nothing without the city that shows up and stands behind it. Most importantly, I know I like being the underdog.

"The road has been long for Birmingham. But these fans have never stopped believing. We've got a song that says no matter what, 'keep right on until the end of the road', and I'll be on that road with you.

"I'll see you at St Andrew's soon. It's time to get to work."

Tom Brady
Tom Brady. Picture: Alamy

Excited Birmingham City fans have been reacting to the news, including life-long fan Harry Tomlinson, who told LBC he never would have imagined a name like Brady joining the club six months ago.

"As a club and more specifically as a fanbase, we’ve suffered more than most for the last 10 years or so," Mr Tomlinson told LBC.

"The rapid transformation we’re seeing already after SCL’s investment has a lot of us in a state of shock and seeing someone like Brady join the project isn’t something I’d have ever been able to imagine, even six months ago.

"It’ll take time, due to to the utter incompetence and mismanagement of the previous owners, but I firmly believe the foundations are being put in place for Birmingham City’s long-term stability and success."

Tom Brady said he will bring success back to Birmingham City
Tom Brady said he will bring success back to Birmingham City. Picture: Getty

Chairman Tom Wagner added: "Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world class. Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise.

"As Chair of the Advisory Board Tom will have a direct impact on the club. The men's, women's, and academy teams are going to benefit from the knowledge.

"The goal that Tom has committed to own is to make Birmingham City a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness, and recovery across the world of football.

"A commitment to Blues fans was made on May 8, 2023, to add experts from the world of sport and football to the team, putting in place the building blocks for future success.

"With Garry Cook as CEO, Hope Powell as women's technical director and now Tom Brady we are off to a fast start. Success does not come overnight. It takes time. But when you have great leaders in place everything becomes possible."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Brits walking around in London with umbrellas while the rain pours

When is it going to stop raining? Brits worry about washout summer as forecast shows more rainfall

Mohamed Ibrahim, 37, married Iris Jones, 83, in 2020

Egyptian toyboy, 37, dumped by his OAP wife Iris, 83, breaks silence after split

A person walks past an advertisement featuring a Nintendo character at Narita airport in Narita, near Tokyo

Nintendo’s profit jumps as Super Mario franchise gets boost from hit film

Yeezy shoes made by Adidas

Adidas brings in £344m from sale of Yeezy shoes that will aid anti-hate groups

Exclusive
Rishi Sunak speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'It's simply fact': Deputy PM defends Rishi Sunak after he tells LBC strikes are to blame for NHS waiting lists

An ambulance passes a scout camping site during the World Scout Jamboree in Buan, South Korea

Dozens treated for heat-related illnesses at World Scout Jamboree in South Korea

Rishi Sunak has just jetted off to California for a family holiday

Greenpeace activists scale Rishi Sunak's £2million mansion in protest against oil and gas expansion

Rishi Sunak was at the Great British Beer festival

'It's clearly misleading!': Deputy PM calls for Keir Starmer to step in over image of Rishi Sunak holding fake pint

Ali Harbi Ali was found guilty of murdering MP Sir David Amess

Fury as man who murdered Tory MP Sir David Amess given more than £100,000 in Legal Aid

Girl playing on a smartphone

China proposes to limit children’s smartphone time to maximum two hours a day

Sharon Carr (left) could walk free in days

'Devil's daughter': Britain's youngest female murderer who stabbed stranger to death aged 12 could walk free in days

Specialist trauma care is believed to have increased survival rates in the capital

'It's not like on Midsomer Murders’: Met Detective shocked by increasing ‘ferocity’ of homicides in London

Election 2024 Trump

Trump in court on Thursday on charges he tried to overturn 2020 election

Holm is believed to have been seriously harmed

Last sighting of missing 48-year-old woman from London released as police fear 'she has come to serious harm'

Exclusive
Rishi Sunak speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Rishi Sunak branded a 'liar' by A&E doctor after PM tells LBC strikes are to blame for NHS waiting list rocketing up

The practice was bombarded with patients hoping for an appointment

Dental practice bombarded with 27,000 phone calls as patients queue for hours to get one of 60 slots

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mel Stride wants older people to consider delivering takeaways

Over 50s should consider getting jobs as takeaway delivery riders, pensions secretary says in back-to-work drive
A maintenance worker stands outside a damaged government building in Kyiv following Russian drone attacks

Russian drone strikes hit Ukrainian port key to grain exports

Pope Francis, with Lisbon's Patriarch, Cardinal Manuel Clemente, right, Archbishop Diego Ravelli, second from right, President of the Portuguese Conference of Bishops José Ornelas Carvalho, left

Pope Francis blasts clergy sex abuse ‘scandal’ in Portugal and meets survivors

Brits have been warned over "thunder fever"

'Thunder fever' warning issued for Brits with hay fever and asthma after UK battered by stormy weather
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan

Who is Donald Trump’s new election fraud case judge?

Navarro has fled her apartment with a 36-year-old man

Teenager who vanished for four years then turned up 2,000 miles from home flees apartment with 36-year-old man
The Trudeaus announced the split on Instagram earlier today

Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to divorce after 18 years as children set to stay with Canadian PM
Pope Francis boards his flight at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci International airport in Fiumicino to start his five-day pastoral visit to Portugal

Pope Francis blasts ‘scandal’ of clergy abuse in Portugal

The fire service issued a warning to the public.

Urgent warning issued over vapes after exploding device set house on fire leaving family grateful to be alive
The Twitch logo

Twitch expands ban on gambling livestreams

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan surprised recipients on Wednesday.

Harry and Meghan surprise winners of $2m grants in phone calls to personally congratulate recipients
William has cut the cost to stay in his cottages

William slashes cost to stay in his luxury homes 'so they are cheaper than a Travelodge'

Andrew will join the summer break at Balmoral

Prince Andrew will visit Balmoral for royal family summer break - but Harry and Meghan unlikely to accept 'open invite'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick on mortgages

It would be 'manifestly unfair' to use taxpayers' money to subsidise mortgages, Tom Swarbrick says
James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'
'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains
Migrant barge isn't safe says anti-racism campaigner

'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'
In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform
Sangita Myska criticises the PM for his behaviour during Farage's Coutts row

'Nigel Farage says jump and the PM says, how high?': Sangita Myska reacts to Rishi Sunak's critique of Coutts executives
Jordan Henderson is a 'massive hypocrite' says Ben Kentish

'Utter hypocrisy!': Ben Kentish lambasts 'supposed LGBTQ+ ally' Jordan Henderson for Saudi Arabia transfer
'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion

'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion
David Lammy

'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit