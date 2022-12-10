Ngozi Fulani's abuse charity forced to stop work over safety concerns following Palace racism row

10 December 2022, 17:06 | Updated: 10 December 2022, 17:08

Abuse charity Sistah Space has been 'forced to temporarily cease' many of its operations over safety fears.
Abuse charity Sistah Space has been 'forced to temporarily cease' many of its operations over safety fears. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

A domestic abuse charity founded by Ngozi Fulani, who was asked repeatedly where she “really came from” at Buckingham Palace, has stopped work over safety fears.

Sistah Space, which offers support to women of African and Caribbean heritage affected by domestic and sexual abuse, said it was “forced to temporarily cease” many of its operations after Ngozi Fulani spoke out about her interaction with Lady Susan Hussey.

Ms Fulani said she had received “horrific abuse” on social media after revealing Lady Susan, 83, challenged her when she said she was British.

In a statement on its Instagram yesterday night, the charity said: “Thank you for the continued support and messages.

“Unfortunately recent events meant that we were forced to temporarily cease many of our operations to ensure the safety of our service users and our team.”

Read more: Britain hit by snow and coldest night of the year as 'Troll of Trondheim' rolls in

Read more: England vs France: Three Lions brace for World Cup crunch match as fans set to sink nearly 100m pints this weekend

“We are overwhelmed by the amount of support and encouragement and look forward to fully reinstating our services as soon as safely possible.”

Lady Susan is Prince William’s godmother and was lady in waiting to the late Queen.

She resigned from the household and apologised after the incident which happened at the Queen Consort’s reception highlighting violence against women and girls.

Ms Fulani told ITV’s Good Morning Britain this week that Lady Susan had also touched her hair during the encounter.

“I was stood next to two other women – black women – and she [Lady Susan] just made a beeline for me and she took my locks and moved it out of the way so that she could see my name badge,” Ms Fulani said.

Ngozi Fulani founded and leads the charity Sistah Space, which supports women of African and Caribbean heritage affected by domestic and sexual abuse
Ngozi Fulani founded and leads the charity Sistah Space, which supports women of African and Caribbean heritage affected by domestic and sexual abuse. Picture: Alamy

“That’s a no-no. I wouldn’t put my hands in someone’s hair, and culturally it’s not appropriate.”

She added that the comments were down to racism, not Lady Susan’s age.

“I’ve heard so many suggestions it’s about her age and stuff like that, and I think that’s a kind of a disrespect about ageism,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“Are we saying that because of your age you can’t be racist or you can’t be inappropriate?

“If you invite people to an event, as I said, against domestic abuse, and there are people there from different demographics, I don’t see the relevance of whether I’m British or not British.

"You’re trying to make me unwelcome in my own space.”

