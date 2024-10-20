Millions to receive health-monitoring smartwatches as part of 10-year plan to save NHS

20 October 2024, 08:38

Wearable tech will be used as part of the government's plan to save the NHS (file photos)
Wearable tech will be used as part of the government's plan to save the NHS (file photos). Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Millions of people are set to receive health-monitoring smartwatches as part of Labour's 10-year plan to save the NHS.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wearable technology will be used to help people monitor their health, including tracking blood pressure, glucose spikes and how cancer patients are responding to treatment.

It will create a single health record that patients can view through the NHS app.

The move comes as Health Secretary Wes Streeting is set to invite patients and NHS staff to take part in a "national conversation" to shape the government's 10-year plan for the service next week.

Some plans have already been set out, including the creation of new neighbourhood health centres.

The centres will be based closer to people's homes than their nearest hospital so people can see GPs, district nurses, care workers and other medical professionals in the same building.

Read more: Chancellor set to invest billions in NHS as part of 'biggest reform since 1948' in upcoming Budget

Read more: 'Woke' NHS hospitals ban phrases like 'blind leading the blind' and 'deaf to reason' amid fears they will cause offence

The Department for Health and Social Care said this would stop patients "having to go from pillar to post" and enable them to be treated for minor injuries "without having to wait for hours in overstretched hospitals".

Combining GP surgeries with other neighbourhood services has been tried on several occasions before, including in parts of London in the 1920s and 1930s prior to the creation of the NHS.

Wes Streeting will promise to turn the NHS into a "neighbourhood health service" as he launches a major consultation .
Wes Streeting will promise to turn the NHS into a "neighbourhood health service" as he launches a major consultation . Picture: Getty

Announcing the consultation on Sunday, Mr Streeting said: "If we want to save the things we love about the NHS, then we have to change it.

"Our 10-year health plan will turn the NHS on its head - transforming it into a neighbourhood health service - powered by cutting-edge technology that helps us stay healthy and out of hospital.

"We will rebuild the health service around what patients tell us they need."

Mr Streeting stressed the importance of patients' relationship with their GP, saying it was one of the things the government wanted to protect along with free healthcare at the point of need and shorter waiting times for appointments.

"Our 10-year health plan will preserve the NHS's traditional values in a modern setting," he said.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) welcomed plans to shift treatment from hospitals to communities, but general secretary Nicola Ranger said the NHS "simply does not have the nursing numbers to deliver it".

She said: "Without new investment, the number of community nurses will stay on track to be half what it was two decades ago.

"Nursing staff are ready to help deliver the modernisation our health service needs, but staff are overworked and chronically undervalued.

"We were the only NHS profession to reject the Government's pay award. Reforms must come with the investment needed to turn around nursing."

The NHS is understood to be in line for a real-terms budget increase when the Chancellor announces her spending plans on October 30, although government sources have said suggestions of a 3-4% increase are not accurate.

Health policy experts have suggested such an increase would be necessary to deliver on Labour's plans to improve the NHS and bring waiting lists down.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ms Ali has faced criticism from Grenfell Tower survivors

Housing minister gives up Grenfell role after survivors complain about her links to firm criticised in inquiry

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he underwent a heart procedure after experiencing a "sudden deterioration" in his health.

Jeremy Clarkson reveals he had urgent heart procedure after 'sudden deterioration' in his health

Louise Haigh has announced a number of measures to get HS2 costs under control

HS2 independent review launched in bid to get 'spiralling costs' back on track

King Charles and Queen Camilla have kicked off their royal tour in Australia

King Charles shares 'great joy' at being back in Australia as he greets cheering crowds

Sir Chris Hoy, one of Britain's greatest cyclists and Olympians, has announced that his cancer is terminal.

Team GB legend Sir Chris Hoy: My cancer is terminal and I only have 2-4 years to live

Benefits cheats could have their bank accounts raided by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) as part of a new crackdown on welfare fraud.

Government to 'raid benefit cheats bank accounts' in new crackdown on fraud

Post Office campaigner Sir Alan Bates has demanded a March 2025 deadline for Horizon victims' payout from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates demands March deadline from Starmer for Horizon scandal payouts

Netanyahu's home has been targeted in a drone strike

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu slams 'assassination attempt' after Hezbollah targeted his home in drone strike

The brazen thief climbed through a roof in a Tesco in London

Tesco thief plunges through roof to steal cash from till - as security and staff 'watch on'

Police have launched an urgent appeal after a woman reported that she was raped after being approached by four men in a playground.

Police hunt four men after woman reports being raped in children's playground

Sir Keir Starmer has signed a 'Rwanda-style' deal for migrants arriving to the Chagos Islands

Keir Starmer signs 'Rwanda-style' deal to deport migrants from Chagos Islands to territory

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood

Another 1,100 prisoners to be freed next week as part of government's early release scheme

The former Harrods owner is accused of multiple sexual assault claims

Met Police asked prosecutors to decide whether to charge Mohamed Al Fayed over just two out of 21 allegations

Liam Payne's sister has paid tribute

'I'm sorry I couldn't save you': Liam Payne's sister shares heartbreaking tribute to her 'best friend'

The Met Office has issued Storm Ashley with a 'danger to life' weather warning

'Danger to life' warning as Storm Ashley forms 'weather bomb' with 80mph winds and heavy rain set to strike

Netanyahu's home has been targeted in a drone strike

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's home targeted in drone strike from Lebanon

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liam Payne's father has flown to Buenos Aires to bring his son's body home

Liam Payne's heartbroken father reads tributes left by fans as he visits hotel where star fell to his death
The Israeli military says its operation in Jabalia is intended to stop Hamas fighters regrouping

At least 33 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza refugee camp - including women and children
The NHS is expected to be handed billions of pounds in the Budget.

Chancellor set to invest billions in NHS as part of 'biggest reform since 1948' in upcoming Budget
Liam Payne's father has flown to Buenos Aires to bring his son's body home

Liam Payne's father flies to Buenos Aires to bring body of former One Direction star home to UK
Guy Pratt

Pink Floyd bassist says filming concerts on your phone is 'selfish' and 'ruins experience for everyone'
Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves could freeze income tax thresholds for longer - a so-called 'stealth tax'

Labour 'to extend tax threshold freeze', dragging 1m people into higher rates in bid to plug funding gap
People lay flowers at the scene where a heavily pregnant woman and her baby have died following a collision with an unmarked police car.

'That's my wife': Husband's horror as pregnant woman and unborn baby die after crash with unmarked police car
Daniel Khalife was arrested after trying to escape from prison

Pictured: Moment ex-soldier Daniel Khalife accused of spying for Iran caught by police after escaping prison
Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands before their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China.

David Lammy promises 'pragmatic' cooperation and raises human rights concerns on visit to China
Cheryl has paid tribute to Liam Payne

Cheryl's grief: Star mourns ex-partner Liam Payne as she says death of her son's father is 'earth-shattering'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen have arrived in Sydney for the start of their historic visit to Australia.

King Charles and Camilla touch down in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch
King Charles and Camilla set to arrive in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch.

King Charles and Camilla set to arrive in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch
Harry and Meghan are returning to Europe

Harry and Meghan 'buy holiday home in Europe' after being forced to give up Frogmore Cottage in UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News