NHS 111 line to give mental health support to adults and children in crisis

27 August 2024, 06:30

NHS 111 operators will take mental health calls
NHS 111 operators will take mental health calls. Picture: Alamy/HUC

By Kit Heren

The NHS' 111 phone line will now give mental health support to adults and children in crisis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ministers said it showed the NHS was giving the same level of attention to mental health as it was to patients' wellbeing.

NHS leaders welcomed the announcement, but warned that that there remained severe concerns over the ability to meet patients' mental health needs.

From Tuesday, people in England who are in crisis, or who are concerned about a loved one, can call 111 and select the mental health option to speak to a trained professional.

Local health systems previously had their own separate phone lines, which took about 200,000 calls per month.

Staff handling the 111 calls will be able to organise face-to-face community support for patients or guide them to other services.

The NHS continues to advise people to call 999 if someone's life is in danger.

Read more: Mental health isn’t the problem—the system is: Natasha Devon on Sir Simon Wessely’s controversial comments

Read more: Mental health awareness 'may have gone too far', says Mel Stride, with 150,000 to be helped into work

Natasha Devon reacts to a suggestion for the NHS to stop raising mental health awareness due to increased demand

Claire Murdoch, NHS England's director for mental health, said: "We know that record numbers of people are suffering with their mental health, and we want to ensure that when people are in crisis, they have easy, straightforward access to the support they need.

"While the NHS made significant progress during the pandemic with local services creating their own crisis phone lines, we want to go a step further by giving people everywhere in England one single point of access via NHS 111.

"And in doing so, I am extremely proud that we will become one of the first countries in the world to offer a free universal package of support to people through one easy to access phone line.

"The new integrated service can give people of all ages specialist mental health support and ensure they can be offered face-to-face support in a safe and therapeutic environment."

Health Secretary Wes Streeting talks to Tom Swarbrick | Watch again

Stephen Kinnock, minister of state for care, added: "As part of our plans to help fix the broken health system we want to ensure we give mental health the same attention and focus as physical health.

"For the first time, there is one number you can call whether you are feeling physically unwell or worried about your mental health to access the support you might need."

Mark Winstanley, chief executive of Rethink Mental Illness, welcomed the move. He said: "A mental health crisis is traumatic and disorientating, and getting help as quickly as possible is vital. The last thing people need when they or a loved one is in crisis, is uncertainty about where to turn.

"Today, the NHS have made it easier to access urgent support via 111, building on provision already in place through crisis lines. We welcome this important step, and hope it will make it simpler for people to access the help they need."

Ali Miraj discusses the ‘serious epidemic of mental health issues’ in the UK

However, Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, raised concerns about the pressures on services.

"With record numbers of people experiencing mental ill health, any measures which help people access the care they need quickly and easily are to be welcomed," she said.

"This announcement builds on much needed investment in mental health crisis and liaison services in recent years, and efforts by trusts to create alternatives to emergency departments for people experiencing a crisis.

"However, trusts remain deeply concerned about levels of unmet need for those seeking mental health care with the latest national data showing over 350,000 children and young people and almost 250,000 adults are waiting for treatment from community mental health services.

"They also know that demand and persistent pressure on NHS 111 services, many of which are run by already stretched ambulance services, is much higher than before the pandemic.

"It is vital that trusts and their local partners such as schools, local authorities, and the voluntary sector are given the funding they need to deliver on ambitions around crisis care pathways for people of all ages as well as helping individuals before they reach crisis point.

"We also need to address other underlying issues, such as the wider determinants of mental ill health, which are driving pressures on services, and the rising severity and complexity of people's needs when they contact the NHS."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Andy Murray

Andy Murray £20 million 'legacy' tennis centre plans scrapped after '12 year battle'

Mariah Carey

Double heartbreak for Mariah Carey as mother and sister die on the same day

Starmer said the riots 'show the cracks in our society'

Keir Starmer pledges to 'root out 14 years of Tory rot' as he says riots 'showed cracks in our society'

A section of land between trees is washed away due to rising seas

UN chief calls for action on ‘worldwide catastrophe’ of rising seas

United States North Korea

US soldier who fled to North Korea to plead guilty to desertion

Revellers attend Notting Hill Carnival on August 26, 2024 in London, United Kingdom.

Five people stabbed and 35 police officers injured on final day of 2024 Notting Hill Carnival

Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher and brother Noel Gallagher

Oasis to ‘announce four Wembley shows’ as iconic band seemingly confirm reunion

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Diddy asks judge to throw out lawsuit of producer who accused him of abuse

President Joe Biden

Biden speaks with Modi about Indian premier’s visit to Ukraine

Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov

Emmanuel Macron: Arrest of Telegram founder was 'not a political decision'

Trump

Special counsel urges appeals court to reinstate Trump classified documents case

Revellers attend Notting Hill Carnival on August 26, 2024 in London, United Kingdom.

One person stabbed and 145 arrests made as thousands flock to Notting Hill Carnival's 'adult's day'

Exclusive
Edinburgh, Scotland, UK.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe chief warns LBC ‘disgraceful national embarrassment’ looming as artists priced out

Rescuers at the scene in Porticello, Sicily

‘Prosecutors probing captain of superyacht that sank off Sicily’

Seven of the Bayesian superyacht's passengers died in the incident

Captain of Mike Lynch’s yacht 'under investigation for manslaughter'

A damaged children's playground following an air attack, in the Odesa region, on August 26, 2024,

At least six dead in massive Russian attack across Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

APTOPIX Iceland Cave Collapse

Police in Iceland call off search at collapsed ice cave

Bryony Gawith and her children died in the fire

Bradford fire: Four more arrested over blaze that killed mum and three children

Ukrainian soldiers on guard with a machine gun in Kyiv

Ukraine president says Russian bombardment involved 100 missiles and 100 drones

Former home secretary Suella Braverman as a guest presenter on LBC's mid-morning programme

Suella Braverman does not think that 'as ex-Home Secretary she stirred up a lot of trouble'
Sven-Goran Eriksson

'A true gentleman': 'Golden Generation' stars lead tributes as former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76
Iceland Rescue teams at the scene of the Cave Collapse

Two people still missing after tourist killed in Iceland ice cave collapse

A second fire has broken out at an apartment block in east London

Fire crews leave the scene of second apartment block fire at Canary Wharf, hours after earlier fire in Dagenham
A vehicle torched by gunmen after they killed passengers on a highway in Musakhail in Pakistan's volatile Baluchistan province

Gunmen kill dozens in multiple attacks in south-western Pakistan

Web developer Farham Asif was accused of cyberterrorism for his alleged role in spreading misinformation that led to widespread rioting in the UK

Pakistani judge acquits man of spreading misinformation that sparked riots in UK

Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the age of 76

Former England football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has taken advice from spiritual leaders to consider repairing his relationship with his son, it has been claimed.

King Charles 'open to truce with Harry' after receiving advice from religious leaders

Harry and Meghan went on a four-day trip to Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan reveal their gifts to Colombia following quasi-royal tour

The Queen met Donald Trump twice.

Donald Trump rejects claims Queen Elizabeth found him rude: 'I was her favourite president'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit