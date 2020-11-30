Breaking News

NHS and social care workers to get £500 'thank you' from Scottish Government

30 November 2020

Nicola Sturgeon has announce a one-off £500 payment to NHS and social care staff in Scotland
Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Every NHS and social care worker in Scotland will receive a £500 "thank you" payment, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

The first minister announced the move during her address to the SNP conference.

She said applause and recognition shown to frontline workers earlier in the pandemic "was never enough".

Negotiations are currently underway to increase pay for NHS staff, but they "deserve recognition now", Ms Sturgeon said.

"I can announce today that, on behalf of us all, the Scottish Government will give every full-time NHS and adult social care worker £500 as a one-off thank-you payment for their extraordinary service in this toughest of years."

She added there were "no strings attached" to the payment.

Nicola Sturgeon announced the one-off NHS payment during a speech at the SNP conference
Picture: PA Images

But the Scottish Government does not have the power to make the payment tax-free - so Ms Sturgeon is calling on Boris Johnson to ensure "NHS heroes" are not taxed on their payment.

The first minister is also setting out the argument for having another Scottish independence referendum if her party wins in the Holyrood elections next year.

"As an independent country, we can be decision-makers, partners, bridge-builders.

"We have a right, if a majority of us want it, to choose that future."

"That inalienable right of self-determination cannot, and will not, be subject to a Westminster veto," she told SNP members at the party's conference.

