Less than two days left of Type O blood after Russian cyber attack, NHS warns as health bosses call for donors

25 July 2024, 14:59

The NHS has issued an urgent call for blood donors
The NHS has issued an urgent call for blood donors. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The NHS has less than two days left of Type O blood in its reserves after the recent cyber attack.

National stocks of O negative and O positive blood have fallen to "unprecedentedly low levels", NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) said.

Increased demand from hospitals and missed appointments because of the cyber attack have created "a perfect storm".

NHSBT told hospitals on Thursday that they should only use O type blood to essential cases and use substitutions where possible, in a so-called amber alert.

This is only the second time that the NHS has issued such an alert, with the first in October 2022.

O negative makes up around 16% of hospital orders and is used in emergencies or when a patient's blood type is unknown.

For that reason, ambulances and emergency response vehicles carry supplies on board.

Last month's cyber attack on the pathology firm Synnovis saw several hospitals, including King's College Hospital, Guy's and St Thomas', declare a critical incident, cancel operations and tests and left them unable to carry out blood transfusions.

Donors of O negative and O positive have been asked to book and fill appointments at either the NHSBT's 25 permanent donor centres across England or 235 mobile teams collecting blood at community venues weekly,

NHSBT chief executive Dr Jo Farrar said: "We urgently need more O group donors to come forward and help boost stocks to treat patients needing treatment.

"Last month we saw an incredible response from donors who answered our call and filled up our centres, helping us meet the increased demands for blood throughout June.

"However, seven weeks on, the need for O negative blood in particular remains critical."

Donors of O negative and O positive have been asked to book and fill appointments at either the NHSBT's 25 permanent donor centres across England or 235 mobile teams collecting blood at community venues weekly, with 45,000 appointments still available to fill between now and September.

Dr Farrar said the health authority was making an additional 1,000 appointments available each week.

There are just under 800,000 regular blood donors nationally but blood has a shelf life of only 35 days, NHSBT's chief medical officer Dr Gail Miflin said.

Women can donate once every four months, while men can donate once every three months.

The NHS needs to collect 1.45 million units of blood and have up to 200,000 new blood donors each year to replace those who stop donating and to ensure the right mix of blood groups for future patients' needs.

To book an appointment to give blood, call 0300 123 23 23 or visit www.blood.co.uk.

