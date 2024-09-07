'Unforgivable': Starmer says NHS 'broken' by Tories ahead of review into health service woes

7 September 2024, 22:45

The NHS has been "broken" by the Tories in ways which are "unforgivable", Sir Keir Starmer has said in a major new interview.
The NHS has been "broken" by the Tories in ways which are "unforgivable", Sir Keir Starmer has said in a major new interview. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The NHS has been "broken" by the Tories in ways which are "unforgivable", Sir Keir Starmer has said in a major new interview.

The new Prime Minister has made the claim ahead of a review into NHS treatment of children - which is due to be published next week.

Speaking with the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg from Downing Street, Sir Keir slammed the NHS reforms pioneered by the Conservative government.

He called the changes "hopelessly misconceived" and blamed his predecessors for leaving the health service woefully unprepared for the pandemic following austerity.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, meets Holly Burbidge, 12, as he views a smart phone which can help track glucose levels
The new Prime Minister has made the claim ahead of a review into NHS treatment of children - which is due to be published next week. Picture: Alamy

The review is also set to pinpoint falling vaccination rates, and rises in ADHD medication and in eating disorder-related hospital admissions for children.

In the interview due to be broadcast on Sunday morning on BBC One, Sir Keir will say: "Everybody watching this who has used the NHS, or relatives have, know that it's broken, they know that it's broken, that is unforgivable, the state of our NHS."

The Prime Minister will claim the health service's problems stem from "the money that was taken out of the NHS, particularly in the early years of the coalition from 2010 onwards, the (Andrew) Lansley reforms, which were hopelessly misconceived. And then, of course, Covid on top of all that, which has put us in this awful position for the NHS".

Sir Keir is also expected to pin the blame of NHS failings on the previous government, as he has done with the UK's economic situation.

London, UK. 30th July, 2024. Wes Streeting, Health Secretary, at Downing Street for the final Cabinet meeting before the summer recess. Credit: Karl Black/Alamy Live News
Health Secretary Wes Streeting will be on LBC's Sunday With Lewis Goodall on LBC at 10:30am. Picture: Alamy

"The last government broke the NHS," he will say.

The Prime Minister will add: "Our job now through Lord Darzi is properly understand how that came about and bring about the reforms, starting with the first steps, the 40,000 extra appointments.

"But we've got to do the hard yards of reform as well. And as I say, I think it's only a Labour Government that can do the reform that our NHS needs, and we'll start on that journey."

During the interview, Sir Keir will also face questions on the Government's response to the summer riots, the Grenfell Tower fire, the Government's claims of a £22 billion black hole in the public finances, his coming visit to the White House, and the name of the new Downing Street cat.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting will be on LBC's Sunday With Lewis Goodall on LBC at 10:30am

