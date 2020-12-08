NHS Christmas Advert: Santa rushed to hospital in emotional charity ad

8 December 2020, 14:04

By Joe Cook

An emotional new Christmas advert featuring Santa has celebrated the work of NHS staff and volunteers during the pandemic.

The new advert, made with the guidance of NHS staff, has brought tears to the eyes of viewers after a difficult year.

"Made me cry in a good way! So beautiful," one viewer wrote on Facebook, while shared it with crying emoji symbols.

Created by NHS Charities Together, it opens with an elderly man being rushed to hospital and then viewers watch as he is nursed back to help.

Along the way the care of NHS staff is highlighted, with one particular nurse there with him the whole way.

Read more: William and Kate set for national royal train tour to thank coronavirus key workers

The man makes a full recovery and is let home just in time for the Big Day. It is only on Christmas Day when the nurse receives a present that she realises who she had been caring for.

Its release comes after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed they would become joint patrons of the charity.

As part of their Royal Train tour, William and Kate visited representatives of the Scottish Ambulance Service in Edinburgh, which has received funding from NHS Charities Together.

The soundtrack for the film was recorded by British singer songwriter Birdy from her home during lockdown.

Read more: Queen could receive Covid-19 vaccine 'within weeks'

NHS Charities Together hope the advert will encourage the public to buy gifts from a number of stores that are donating part of the price. These include Starbucks, Marmite, clothes brand Kindered, and a number of independent co-operatives selling “Christmas bouquets”.

The proceeds will go to NHS charities across the UK this Christmas so they can provide more much-needed support to NHS staff, volunteers and patients.

In the longer term the money raised will also fund programmes to help staff and families recover fully once the pandemic is over.

Announcing the campaign and film launch, Ellie Orton, CEO of NHS Charities Together, said: “Hundreds of thousands of NHS staff will be working over Christmas and New Year.

“They do it every year but this time they’re also having to deal with probably the biggest challenge our health service has ever faced.

Ms Orton added: “The public has responded magnificently so far to our appeal, helping us raise over £150m. But with the ongoing impact of Covid, the need is still there.”

