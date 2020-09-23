NHS Covid-19 app launches in England and Wales

23 September 2020, 23:59

England and Wales's coronavirus contact tracing app has launched
England and Wales's coronavirus contact tracing app has launched. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

England and Wales's coronavirus contact tracing app has launched, following in the footsteps of Scotland and Northern Ireland's own efforts.

Developers are already working on future updates that could tell users if they are exposing themselves to the virus too much.

Also on the road-map is international functionality, so that the technology can be used to trace people from other countries, according to the firm responsible for building the app.

Contact tracing apps rely on smartphone Bluetooth to keep an anonymous log of others also using the service, automatically informing people if someone that has been within close proximity later tests positive.

Zuhlke Engineering was awarded more than £5 million across two contracts for development and support on the much-delayed project.

The firm's chief executive, Wolfgang Emmerich, told the PA news agency that the app is "rock solid", but developers would continue to improve it over the next six months.

Read more: NHS Covid-19 app: Hands on with the new coronavirus tracing app

Read more: Serious questions about NHS Covid-19 app 'left unanswered' ahead of launch

He said one area being worked on is a "personalised risk score" rather than a neighbourhood one, based on how many Bluetooth hits a person receives from others.

"That might actually help people get a feel for how risky a life they lead," he told PA.

Mr Emmerich said international interoperability needs co-ordination with international partners to work, as well as the creation of a central repository of the anonymous ID keys used to ping people if they have been in close contact with someone who tests positive.

"I don't have a design ready for it yet, I can't tell you how that will work, it requires co-ordination with international partners, it is ongoing, it is on the road-map for the next six months," he explained.

Although Mr Emmerich was not able to confirm the exact adoption rate of the app during testing on the Isle of Wight and in the London borough of Newham, he said the trial phase "confirmed that the app is working".

Read more: Government ditches current Covid-19 app for Google-Apple model

"We learnt the adoption rate, we learnt that it was detecting contacts, we learnt that people use the app to self-diagnose, that people booked tests through the app," he said.

"We confirmed that people are happy to use the app to check in to particular venues that display the Test and Trace poster with a QR code at their entrance."

England and Wales's coronavirus contact tracing app has finally launched
England and Wales's coronavirus contact tracing app has finally launched. Picture: PA Images

Reflecting on the first app that was eventually scrapped, Mr Emmerich said his team advised such a move in June because of battery handling limitations on iOS.

The original app drained battery considerably more because it would only work on iOS if it was in the foreground.

The final app only takes about 2-3% of power per day.

Read more: NHS Covid-19 app: why are there delays?

"What ultimately sealed the demise of the first app is that Apple point blank refused to sacrifice battery power for enabling Bluetooth apps to scan for Bluetooth pings for beacon information in the background," he told PA.

"That's a trade-off decision that a company like Apple can sensibly make, there are good commercial and good engineering reasons for making those decisions but that ultimately prevented the first app from functioning reliably."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Racial Injustice Breonna Taylor Lawsuit

Police officer charged over Breonna Taylor raid, but not her death
France Obit Juliette Greco

French singer Juliette Greco dies aged 93, according to reports
Hundreds of students at the University of Glasgow have been told the self-isolate

University of Glasgow student 'regrets' going to parties after Covid-19 outbreak
Sir Keir Starmer has said we need a "Plan B" for the economy

Sir Keir Starmer: We need 'Plan B' to save Britain's economy

Election 2020 Trump

Judge rules Eric Trump must testify in NY probe before election
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been released for a German hospital after being treated for poisoning

Alexei Navalny released from German hospital after Novichok poisoning

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will speak in the Commons tomorrow

Is the furlough scheme going to be extended by Chancellor Rishi Sunak?
It has been six months since the UK was put into coronavirus lockdown

Lockdown: Six months on, what are the key events in UK's Covid-19 fight?
Boris Johnson is to address the nation at 8pm tonight

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A hygiene expert has told LBC listeners how to keep their home Covid safe

Home hygiene expert explains how to keep your house Covid safe
Welsh First Minister explains to James O'Brien why Wales' test and trace works

Welsh First Minister explains to James O'Brien why Wales' test and trace works
Iain Dale's Cross Question: 23 September 2020 - LBC

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

James O'Brien's instant review of PMQs

James O'Brien's instant reaction to "surreal" moment in PMQs

Former police chief blasts PM's "mind-boggling, thoughtless" choice to put military on the streets

Former police chief blasts PM's "mind-boggling, thoughtless" choice to put military on the streets
Former Met Commissioner brands military use in pandemic "tantamount to martial law"

Former Met Commissioner brands military use in pandemic "tantamount to martial law"

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London