NHS Covid app sends half a million alerts in a week amid staff shortage fears

People are deleting the app to avoid being pinged, the NHS has been warned. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The NHS Covid app sent half a million alerts to users in the most recent week as concerns grow about how many people will have to isolate after 'Freedom Day'.

Cases are expected to rise as England removes the last of its legal restrictions implemented to prevent coronavirus spreading.

It is hoped that vaccinations will stop hospitalisations and deaths rising steeply after July 19, protecting as many people as possible from severe illness.

But until August 16, when double-jabbed people can avoid isolating if they come into contact with a Covid case, businesses fear employees will be trapped at home as it becomes more likely they will encounter an infected person.

That in turn has led to concerns that people are switching off the NHS app.

In the seven days to 7 July, 530,126 alerts were sent out in England and Wales.

That was up 46% on the week before and is the highest total across seven days since the figures began being published in January.

However, while fears persist that workplaces are being affected by staff shortages and people are turning off the app, there were more downloads in the seven days to July 7 – 342,483 – than in any week since the seven days to June 6.

Last week, UK Health Security Agency boss Dr Jenny Harries said: "We have a piece of work ongoing at the moment because it is entirely possible to tune the app to ensure that it is appropriate to the risk."

Meanwhile, figures show 194,005 people tested positive for Covid-19 at least once in the week to July 7, up 43% from the week before, the highest amount since January 27.

A total of 13.7% of those who tested positive were not reached – which needs to happen so their contacts can be traced and alerted.

That is the highest figure since the week to October 21, when 14.5% were not reached.

On Thursday, it was announced another 48,553 cases had been reported within 24 hours and a further 63 deaths were recorded.