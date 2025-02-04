NHS launches landmark AI trial to detect breast cancer earlier and cut waiting lists

4 February 2025, 05:56

Women who are already booked in for routine NHS screenings will be invited to take part in the £11 million Early Detection using Information Technology in Health (Edith) trial
Women who are already booked in for routine NHS screenings will be invited to take part in the £11 million Early Detection using Information Technology in Health (Edith) trial. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

A major trial aiming to transform breast cancer screening with artificial intelligence has been launched, with almost 700,000 women expected to take part.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It is hoped the technology will help specialists catch cancer earlier as well as freeing up radiologists in a bid to slash waiting times.

It comes as the Government launched a call for evidence to help shape a national cancer plan which will outline actions to transform how the disease is treated in a bid to reduce deaths.

Women who are already booked in for routine NHS screenings will be invited to take part in the £11 million Early Detection using Information Technology in Health (Edith) trial, which is backed by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR).

Some 30 testing sites across the country will be enhanced with AI technology.

Read more: Kate shares new image taken by Prince Louis to mark World Cancer Day

Read more: Restaurant critic Giles Coren reveals prostate cancer diagnosis and says he had to 'demand' test from NHS

According to Breast Cancer Now, about 55,000 women and 400 men are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the UK.

Women are automatically invited for screening between the ages of 50 and 53, and then every three years until they turn 71.

At the appointments, x-rays known as mammograms are taken to look for cancers that are too small to see or feel.

At the moment, two radiologists are required to review the images from each screening to ensure accuracy.

However, it is hoped the AI being trialled will enable one to complete the process, freeing up radiologists to see more patients and, in turn, cut waiting lists.

A consultant studying a mammogram.
A consultant studying a mammogram. Picture: Alamy

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said: "Catching cancer weeks earlier could be the difference between life and death - and these trials could not only help to get women faster access to treatment but reduce pressures on our NHS."

Professor Lucy Chappell, chief scientific adviser at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and chief executive of the NIHR, said: "This landmark trial could lead to a significant step forward in the early detection of breast cancer, offering women faster, more accurate diagnoses when it matters most."

Dr Katharine Halliday, president of the Royal College of Radiologists, welcomed the trial, and said AI has "immense potential" and will play a "vital role" in meeting increasing demand across diagnostics, cancer care and the NHS as a whole.

"Given the volume and complexity of breast screening, if AI is found to be safe and effective it could make a major impact on radiology," she added.

"However, this is a rigorous study that will take time to yield results. With a projected 40% shortfall in consultant radiologists by 2028, the need to build radiology capacity remains urgent."

Claire Rowney, chief executive of Breast Cancer Now, said technology has the "potential to improve breast screening" but called for issues with the current programme to be addressed.

"And, of course, any changes to the breast screening programme must be supported by robust evidence that demonstrates any new innovation or tool is safe and effective for women in the UK," she added.

The Government has also announced it will publish a national cancer plan later this year, issuing a call for evidence to experts, patients and medics to help shape the blueprint.

The plan will aim to transform cancer care by improving research, diagnosis, screening, treatment and prevention, and will also include specific measures for rarer forms of the disease, including those that impact children.

To support the focus on childhood cancers, the Government has relaunched the children and young people's cancer taskforce, which will bring together experts to help create plans to improve cancer detection and treatment in children.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: "As a cancer survivor, I feel like one of the lucky ones.

"With record numbers of people diagnosed with cancer, and Lord Darzi finding that cancer survival is worse in this country than our peers, I know that urgent action is needed to save lives and improve patient care."

Professor Peter Johnson, national clinical director for cancer at the NHS, said: "The NHS is diagnosing more cancers at an early stage than ever before - when treatment is most likely to be effective - but we know we need to accelerate progress further.

"A national cancer plan will give us the chance to do just that - bringing in new ideas, help us make best practice, normal practice - and ensure the NHS is at the cutting edge of new cancer developments and innovations in the future."

Cancer Research UK's chief executive Michelle Mitchell said: "Nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime.

"Tackling the leading cause of death in the UK requires bold leadership, and we welcome the UK Government's National Cancer Plan for England.

"We need a long-term strategy focused on diagnosing cancers earlier, reducing waiting times, and bringing cutting-edge treatment to people sooner."

However, experts warned that if the forthcoming cancer plan does not succeed then patients will "continue to needlessly die".

Two leading cancer professors, Mark Lawler and Pat Price, said that while cancer survival has improved in the UK over the last 50 years, it "still lags behind many other high-income countries".

In an editorial published in the journal Lancet Oncology, they wrote: "The real danger is a tick-box unambitious cancer plan that is set up to fail.

"The UK needs to be a leader and not a lagger.

"Incremental change will not be enough. We need strategies to supercharge both early diagnosis and treatment, with ambitions and accountable targets that are met.

"If we do not succeed, patients in the UK will continue to needlessly die."

Meanwhile, a separate study published in the journal Lancet Respiratory Medicine suggests the proportion of never-smokers diagnosed with lung cancer could be on the rise.

Researchers from the International Agency for Research on Cancer looked at global lung cancer cases, by sub type of cancer.

They found that adenocarcinoma was the dominant subtype among both men and women in 2022.

Researchers said that adenocarcinoma accounts for 53%-70% of cases of lung cancer among people who have never smoked worldwide.

Because of this, air pollution should be considered an "important factor" that can partly explain the "emerging predominance" of this sub type of cancer, they added.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the US

Netflix throws support behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite 'disappointing' ratings and reviews

Exclusive
The mother of a man who murdered a police officer has said her son “is not evil”

'My son is not evil': Mother of man who murdered police officer blames attack on 'autistic meltdown'

The RFA Proteus has been purchased in response to the growing threats to critical subsea infrastructure.

Keir Starmer warns of Russian threat to critical undersea cables as UK plans second surveillance ship

Kanye West, Bianca Censori at the 67th GRAMMY Awards

Kanye West breaks silence after wife Bianca's 'nude' red carpet stunt sees couple 'kicked out' of Grammy Awards

Exclusive
Ozempic Insulin injection pen for diabetics and weight loss. Woman weighs herself and holds Ozempic in her hand. Weight loss concept.

Warning issued after advert suggests NHS staff endorse popular weight loss drugs

Exclusive
A mounted Metropolitan Police officer and his horse from the Metropolitan Police Mounted Branch doing training drills in Green Park, London, UK.

Met Police looking to 'disband' Royal Parks unit as charity warns of 'serious consequences'

Actor Brian Murphy in character as George Roper in sitcom series George And Mildred

Actor and comedian Brian Murphy dies aged 92

Exclusive
Scottish housing minister is ‘Team Landlord’ as rent caps to be scrapped, tenants and advisers say

Scottish housing minister 'siding with landlords’ as rent caps to be scrapped, tenants and advisers say

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused

Los Angeles, USA. 02nd Feb, 2025. Kanye West and Bianca Censori arriving to the 67th Annual Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, Ca. © Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com Credit: AFF/Alamy Live News

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's naked Grammys stunt costs singer $20million Tokyo gig

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Los Angeles resident makes terrifying discovery after returning home following Eaton wildfire

Los Angeles resident makes terrifying discovery after returning home following Eaton wildfire

'Broken into a million pieces': Sheffield school stabbing victim, 15, named as tributes paid to 'bubbly' teenager

'Broken into a million pieces': Sheffield school stabbing victim, 15, named as tributes paid to 'bubbly' teenager

Ukrainian volunteer recruits take part in prayers, blessings and a one minute silence to mark the first anniversary of the 2022 Russian Invasion of Ukraine, on February 24, 2023 in South East England.

‘He was a polite, likeable young man’, says dad of 18-year-old British volunteer killed by Russian drone

Sydney, Australia, August 20th 2023: Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso after Spain win the FIFA Womens World Cup 2023 final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia.

'I felt disrespected': Jenni Hermoso tells court she 'never' agreed to kiss from former Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales
The Deputy Prime Minister said the government is still facing challenges as they try "to fix the broken system we inherited".

Millions of households facing council tax hike 'beyond normal thresholds' as Labour makes 'tough decisions' across UK

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ian Airlie, 48, was found dead at his home in Greenwich on October 10

London man, 48, found dead at home after falling down tube escalator was involved in 'very sad and unfortunate accident'
Coercive or controlling behaviour has been placed "on a par" with other domestic abuse offences such as physical violence, as part of a new law aiming to tackle the issue.

Coercive or controlling behaviour now ‘on par’ with domestic abuse in bid to protect abuse victims
The Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC) has called for a ban on cat ownership

'Cats should be kept indoors', claims PETA following proposed ban on feline pets

Prince Louis has taken this photo of his mother the Princess of Wales

Kate shares new image taken by Prince Louis to mark World Cancer Day

Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Teachers Fiona Elias (L) and Liz Hopkin (R) were stabbed at the school in Wales.

Girl, 14, found guilty of attempted murder after stabbing two teachers and pupil at school

The school was put on lockdown and a teenages has been arrested after the stabbing.

Boy, 15, dies after stabbing at school in Sheffield - as teenager, 15, arrested

He was travelling back from Tavistock alongside club physio Reighan Taylor when the car sustained a flat tyre.

Former Bournemouth ace fighting for life in coma after horror car crash

Thames Water will seek High Court approval for an emergency £3bn rescue plan

Thames Water seeks High Court approval for emergency cash amid £17bn of debt

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales’s outfits have always been at the centre of her public appearances, as people routinely scrutinise, judge and copy her fashion.

‘The style is there but it’s about the substance’ - Kensington Palace will stop releasing details of Kate’s outfits
Kate is a royal patron of the Rugby Football Union while William, the Prince of Wales, is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

The Princess of Wales wishes England rugby team good luck ahead of opening Six Nations match against Ireland
Prince Andrew was friends with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew could face new probe into Epstein ties as new FBI chief says he'll 'do anything' to uncover truth

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News