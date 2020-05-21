NHS migrant worker thanks James O'Brien and public for government policy U-turn

21 May 2020, 18:26

By Kate Buck

This is the touching moment Hassan Akkad thanks James O'Brien, Piers Morgan and the British public for encouraging the government's U-turn on the treatment of NHS migrant workers.

Hassan - himself a Syrian refugee - was visibly emotional as he gave his latest message to the British public, after his video pleading with the government to include migrant NHS workers in the coronavirus bereavement scheme went viral yesterday.

Since posting it, the government has made a U-turn on two policies - including care workers and NHS cleaners and porters in the bereavement scheme, and scrapping the NHS surcharge for migrant workers working within the national healthcare system.

In his latest video he said: "Hi it's Hassan again. Yesterday's message was to the Prime Minister, but today's message is to you. To the British public.

"Thanks to you, and the unions and the campaigners, and to the journalists who helped us get our messages across like Piers Morgan and James O'Brien to name a few.

"Thanks to all of you who tweeted and put pressure on the government, they U-turned."

"Migrant workers on the front lines are now exempt from the surcharges and my colleagues and I, the cleaners and the porters and the healthcare assistants, we are no longer excluded form the bereavement scheme.

"Yesterday I'm going to be honest I lost my faith, but you restored my faith and my colleague's faith in this country.

"I want to share a small story with you. Today I was walking around the hospital and my colleagues were giving me virtual high fives.

"I hope that I played a very small role in making this happen and this will not be the last time you hear from me, because I have a platform now and I'm going to use it for the greater good.

"I am feeling proud and happy and grateful. thank you. Britain is great because of you."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Coronavirus: Brand new 'on the spot' COVID-19 test being trialled

British woman, 24, found dead in Magaluf

Boris Johnson yesterday said the levy helped bring in money for the NHS

NHS surcharge for migrant health and care workers scrapped after government U-turn

Boris Johnson U-turns as he scraps NHS fee for foreign health workers after being 'personal beneficiary of carers from abroad'

Woman stabbed to death in front of daughter, 13, near Wigan

The News Explained

South Korea has had fewer than 270 coronavirus deaths

South Korea shows what "world-beating" coronavirus tracing programme looks like
Donald Trump revealed he has been taking hydroxychloroquine

What is hydroxychloroquine, the drug taken by Donald Trump?

Rachael Venables makes a facemask out of an old t-shirt

How to make a coronavirus facemask from an old t-shirt

People sit in the sun in Battersea Park

Can I meet friends and family under the new lockdown rules?

Boris Johnson has announced new rules on sitting in parks

New lockdown rules on exercise, parks and working: What the new guidelines say