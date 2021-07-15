Glitch in NHS website shows almost no PCR test site bookings available in England

15 July 2021, 11:59 | Updated: 15 July 2021, 12:10

The NHS site appears to show England has run out of PCR tests in almost all regions.
The NHS site appears to show England has run out of PCR tests in almost all regions. Picture: NHS/PA

By Joe Cook

A glitch in the NHS website on Thursday meant for some time it showed no bookings available at walk-in and drive-in PCR test sites across almost the whole of England.

At around 11.30am the NHS site showed the only place with "very few" remaining tests as Gloucestershire, with all other English regions displaying a "None available" message.

Home test kits were still available to order and all regions in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales still have available walk-in and drive-in bookings.

By midday Thursday the site appeared to be working again, with availability shown in all regions of England.

In a tweet while the site showed no availability, Labour Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth questioned: "What is happening with PCR testing?"

With almost all legal restrictions coming to an end on Monday, he added: "Has [Health Secretary] Sajid Javid decided to bin all public health protections without ensuring we have the adequate testing capacity to cope?"

LBC has contacted the Department for Health and Social Care for comment.

