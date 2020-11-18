Head of NHS Test and Trace Baroness Dido Harding told to self-isolate

18 November 2020, 09:14 | Updated: 18 November 2020, 09:53

Baroness Dido Harding has been told to self-isolate
Baroness Dido Harding has been told to self-isolate. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Baroness Dido Harding, the head of NHS Test and Trace, says she has been told by the app to self-isolate.

She tweeted a screenshot of her self-isolation notification on Wednesday which said she would need to self-isolate until midnight on November 26 - nine days away.

In a tweet, Baroness Harding wrote: "Nothing like personal experience of your own products ....got this overnight. Feeling well. Many hours of Zoom ahead."

Read more: Public health expert: Government is 'a bit like a one-trick pony' on Covid

Read more: Labour MP attacks 'fast track VIP lane' for PPE firms recommended by MPs

Her husband, Tory MP John Penrose, has previously been told to self-isolate by the Test and Trace app after potentially coming into contact with someone who has coronavirus.

Baroness Harding, former chief executive of TalkTalk, was appointed in May to lead the contact tracing programme, which relies on identifying people who have been in contact with a positive coronavirus case and getting them to self-isolate.

Since then, the programme has faced questions about performance and value for money.

She became a peer in August 2014 and has sat on the Economic Affairs Committee of the Lords since July 2017.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently self-isolating after attending a breakfast meeting with MP Lee Anderson, who later tested positive for coronavirus.

He has tested negative for the virus and will answer Prime Minister's Questions remotely on Wednesday.

Ten Tory MPs are also self-isolating after last week's meeting, including Andy Carter, Nia Lici, Brendan Clarke-Smith and Katherine Fletcher.

Further Tory MPs who were either at the meeting or crossed Mr Anderson's path in Parliament are also isolating: Jacob Young, Maria Miller, Chris Clarkson, Matt Vickers and Kieran Mullan.

The meeting is thought to have lasted about 35 minutes, but attendees did not appear to be wearing face coverings and did not appear to be two metres apart in a photos taken at Downing Street which were posted on social media.

Questions are being raised about why the PM met with the MP in-person, maskless, for breakfast when the meeting likely could have taken place over a video conference.

The PM's official spokesman insisted at a briefing for Westminster journalists on Monday afternoon that social distancing measures were “observed” and that No 10 was a "Covid-secure workplace".

Latest News

See more Latest News

A protest in Berlin

German police use water cannons on coronavirus protesters in Berlin
People are seen queuing at the Covid-19 testing site at Parafield Airport in Adelaide

South Australia begins six-day lockdown after cluster of 22 coronavirus cases
Donald Trump

Trump fires head of election security agency

Oxford students will lobby university officials to ban lamb and beef

Oxford students vote to ban beef and lamb from campus canteens
Virus Outbreak

South Australia enters six-day lockdown over 22 coronavirus cases
Record numbers of black cabs are being sold back to hiring firms

'London could lose this icon': Black cab crisis as vehicle numbers plummet

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson has outlined a 10 point green plan to tackle climate change

Boris Johnson’s 10 Point Plan: From electric cars to more wind farms
Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and will Boris Johnson appear virtually?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Can pregnant women get the Covid vaccine?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC following a report by the spending watchdog

Business Secretary reacts to spending watchdog's Covid PPE report
The Assistant Commissioner was speaking exclusively to LBC

Top counter-terror cop on release of 100s of convicted terrorists from prison
The broadcaster was upset the former Labour leader had been readmitted to the party

Rachel Riley: It is disgusting Jeremy Corbyn is back in the Labour Party
'Jeremy Corbyn has been let back in Labour with the lightest of slaps on the wrist'

Jeremy Corbyn 'let back in Labour with slap on the wrist', campaign chief says
Public health expert: Government is 'a bit like a one-trick pony' on Covid

Public health expert: Government is 'a bit like a one-trick pony' on Covid
James O'Brien caller: 'The Scottish independence movement is outward-looking'

James O'Brien caller: 'The Scottish independence movement is outward-looking'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London