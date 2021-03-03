NHS worker arrested on suspicion of murder, rape and sexual assault

The arrest follows an investigation at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Picture: Google

By Maddie Goodfellow

A healthcare professional has been arrested on suspicion of murder, rape and sexual assault following a police investigation at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said the man was in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder, two offences of rape and one offence of sexual assault.

He has been suspended by the NHS trust.

The arrest was made as part of a murder investigation into the death of Valerie Kneal, 75, from Blackpool, who died from a haemorrhage caused by a non-medical-related internal injury, the police spokesman said.

A post-mortem examination on Ms Kneale was one of a number conducted as part of an investigation which began in November 2018 into allegations of mistreatment and neglect on the hospital's stroke unit.

The force said information related to other allegations of serious sexual assaults against two patients has also been received, as well as the sexual assault of a healthcare professional working on the stroke unit.

Detective Chief Inspector Jill Johnston said: "We have today arrested a man in connection with a number of serious offences.

"We understand this will cause some significant concern in the community but please be reassured we have a dedicated team of officers conducting a number of enquiries.

"These are complicated and sensitive allegations which we are committed to investigating thoroughly.

"We are offering support to those involved and they are being updated throughout the process by trained officers.

"Our priority and the priority of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is to ensure the safety of patients. We are working closely with the Trust as well as HM Coroner for Blackpool and Fylde as part of the investigation.

"If you have any information or have worked on the stroke unit and can assist with our enquiries, please come forward and speak to police immediately."