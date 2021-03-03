NHS worker arrested on suspicion of murder, rape and sexual assault

3 March 2021, 21:15

The arrest follows an investigation at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
The arrest follows an investigation at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Picture: Google

By Maddie Goodfellow

A healthcare professional has been arrested on suspicion of murder, rape and sexual assault following a police investigation at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said the man was in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder, two offences of rape and one offence of sexual assault.

He has been suspended by the NHS trust.

The arrest was made as part of a murder investigation into the death of Valerie Kneal, 75, from Blackpool, who died from a haemorrhage caused by a non-medical-related internal injury, the police spokesman said.

A post-mortem examination on Ms Kneale was one of a number conducted as part of an investigation which began in November 2018 into allegations of mistreatment and neglect on the hospital's stroke unit.

The force said information related to other allegations of serious sexual assaults against two patients has also been received, as well as the sexual assault of a healthcare professional working on the stroke unit.

Detective Chief Inspector Jill Johnston said: "We have today arrested a man in connection with a number of serious offences.

"We understand this will cause some significant concern in the community but please be reassured we have a dedicated team of officers conducting a number of enquiries.

"These are complicated and sensitive allegations which we are committed to investigating thoroughly.

"We are offering support to those involved and they are being updated throughout the process by trained officers.

"Our priority and the priority of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is to ensure the safety of patients. We are working closely with the Trust as well as HM Coroner for Blackpool and Fylde as part of the investigation.

"If you have any information or have worked on the stroke unit and can assist with our enquiries, please come forward and speak to police immediately."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sweden Attack

Swedish police probe ‘terror attack’ after axe-wielding man injures eight
Cuomo Sexual Harassment

New York governor refuses to quit over sexual harassment claims
Armenia

Thousands in new rally to demand Armenian prime minister’s resignation
Myanmar

Myanmar security forces kill at least 33 protesters – reports
Tiger Woods

Detectives look at ‘black box’ from Tiger Woods crash

Iraq

Rockets strike air base in Iraq hosting American troops

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

Stamp duty holiday extended: What exactly did Rishi Sunak announce in his Budget?
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The IFS director was speaking to Eddie Mair following the 2021 Budget

'This is the biggest tax-rising budget for nearly 30 years', IFS Director tells LBC
The Chancellor has announced the budget today and overall its good news for consumers.

EXCLUSIVE: The effect of the 2021 Budget on consumers

This Excluded UK member is furious at Rishi Sunak after his Budget announcement

Furious 'excluded' caller hits out at Chancellor Rishi Sunak after Budget
Excluded UK member decries 'nothing again' in Budget for most self-employed people

Excluded UK member decries 'nothing again' in Budget for most self-employed people
Cross Question Covid Budget Special with Iain Dale

Watch again: Cross Question Covid Budget Special

MoneySavingExpert's Martin Lewis gives his instant take on Budget 2021

MoneySavingExpert's Martin Lewis gives his instant take on the Budget 2021

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London