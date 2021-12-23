Thousands of NHS staff forced off work due to Covid as absences shoot by more than half in a week

23 December 2021, 13:55 | Updated: 23 December 2021, 15:12

Thousands of NHS staff are off due to Covid
Thousands of NHS staff are off due to Covid. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

NHS staff absences due to Covid are adding to pressure on the NHS after shooting up by more than half in a week.

New figures show thousands of workers in the health service are either ill from coronavirus infection or self-isolating.

A total of 18,829 were absent because of the virus on December 19, up 54% from the 12,240 a week before.

Health secretary Sajid Javid admitted the fast-spreading Omicron variant was adding to pressure the NHS was already facing while the service's national medical director said it was on a "war footing" in the race to get people boosted.

Mr Javid said: "The NHS workforce was already under pressure before Omicron came along. There is increased pressure in many workforces at the moment, especially if someone needs to isolate if they have a positive case.

Read more: Omicron 'milder than Delta', study suggests - as PM urged to set out post-Xmas Covid plans

Read more: Sunak pledges £1bn support to desperate businesses over Xmas as Omicron cases soar

"Some of the recent moves we have had, moving from 10-day to seven isolation if you take a test in the last two days, I think all of that will help."

In London, 3,874 NHS staff at acute hospitals were off for Covid reasons on December 19, more than double the 1,540 from a week prior. That is also three times the 1,174 who were absent at the beginning of December.

Staff absences have become a more acute problem in recent weeks - with rail services and the entertainment industry also affected - but the Government is not set to unveil more restrictions against the Omicron variant in the next couple of days.

Ministers said they do not yet see evidence that supports further measures but Boris Johnson has left the door to action after Christmas, having confirmed festive plans will not be thrown into turmoil by new rules.

NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: "The NHS is on a war footing and staff are taking the fight to Omicron, by boosting hundreds of thousands of people each day, treating thousands of seriously-ill Covid patients and delivering urgent care for other conditions, all while seeing a worrying, high and rising increase in absence due to Covid.

"We are once again ramping up to deal with the rise in Covid infections and, quite rightly, staff are making every possible preparation for the uncertain challenges of Omicron, including recruiting thousands of nurses and reservists, but while we'll leave no stone unturned to get the NHS battle-ready, it remains the case that the best way to protect yourself and others is to follow guidance and to come forward and get your first, second and booster jabs."

The latest data suggests about 8,000 people are in hospital with Covid in the UK, well below the peak total of about 39,000 on January 18.

