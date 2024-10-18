Niall Horan pays tribute to Liam Payne saying they shared 'final goodbye' days before his death

Liam and Niall. Picture: Getty

By Katy Ronkin

Niall Horan has paid tribute to Liam Payne as he recalled their 'final goodbye' days before his death.

Horan said he would "cherish every moment" they had together, adding that the "bond and friendship" they had "doesn't happen often in a lifetime".

Payne died on Wednesday after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He died of multiple traumas and "internal and external haemorrhage", a post-mortem examination report said.

"I'm absolutely devastated about the passing of my amazing friend, Liam. It just doesn't feel real," Horan said.

"Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure.

"All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness.

"We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn't happen often in a lifetime.

"I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently. I sadly didn't know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It's heartbreaking.

"My love and condolences go out to Geoff, Karen, Ruth, Nicola and of course his son Bear. Thank you for everything, Payno. Love you brother."

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson said that they miss Payne "terribly". Picture: Alamy

Liam Payne was found dead after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old's cause of death has been confirmed as a skull fracture, as well as multiple other severe injuries.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances behind his untimely death.

Officers said they found drugs and alcohol in Payne's hotel room.

They said a search of the room uncovered "what appeared to be narcotics, alcohol, destroyed objects and furniture".

Police said their findings indicated a "previous situation of alcohol and drug consumption".

Officers said on Wednesday night they had been called out to reports of a man acting aggressively, possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Payne has previously discussed his problems with substance abuse and mental health issues.

Tributes have poured in for him from across the music world after his death.

His family released a statement on Thursday, saying that he would "forever live in our hearts".

"We’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul," they added.

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson said that they miss Payne "terribly" after his death on Wednesday, following a fall from a hotel room in Buenos Aires.

They said in a statement: "We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

"But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.

"For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.

"We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."