Police chief who wore fake Falklands medal found guilty of gross misconduct and sacked for lying

21 June 2024, 11:46

Nick Adderley has been sacked after panel found him guilty of gross misconduct and lying
Nick Adderley has been sacked after panel found him guilty of gross misconduct and lying. Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

A top police officer who lied and exaggerated his naval rank, length of service and achievements when applying to become chief constable has been found to have committed gross misconduct and has been dismissed without notice.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nick Adderley, suspended chief constable of Northamptonshire Police, "built a military naval legend that wasn't true", a misconduct hearing was told - including implying that he had served in the Falklands War, despite being 15 when the conflict broke out in 1982.

The panel, chaired by Callum Cowx - who served in the Royal Navy, the Army and the police, found all allegations against Mr Adderley proven, saying they found "his audacity to be quite staggering", adding that he had lied over many years with "arrogant temerity".

Mr Adderley was dismissed without notice and placed on the police barred list by the panel, who said his "sustained brazen dishonesty and sustained lack of integrity will cause lasting harm to the police service".

He has 10 days to appeal against the decision.

Nick Adderley who wore a Falklands War medal despite being just 15 when the conflict happened
Nick Adderley who wore a Falklands War medal despite being just 15 when the conflict happened. Picture: Alamy

Read More: New ‘heartbreaking’ videos show close up of ‘3rd or 4th attempt’ as police ram 4x4 into terrified cow

Read More: Met police officer fined £1,500 for grabbing mother in wrongful arrest over bus fare

The misconduct hearing in Northampton heard Mr Adderley wore a South Atlantic Medal (SAM), awarded to British military personnel and civilians for service in the Falklands conflict, that was deemed "110%" fake by a Ministry of Defence medal expert.

Mr Adderley claimed on his CV and his application form when applying to become chief constable of Northamptonshire Police in 2018 that he had been in the Royal Navy for 10 years when he had served for only two, and had apparently included his service with the Sea Cadets from the age of 10 in that calculation.

He also lied that he had attended the prestigious Britannia Royal Naval College for four years, despite his application being rejected, said he had seen active service during his naval career, had been a military negotiator in Haiti despite never visiting the country, and that he had been a "commander or a lieutenant", even though he only achieved the rank of able seaman.

Mr Adderley had claimed that the SAM he had been pictured wearing a number of times since 2012 had been given to him by his brother Richard when he emigrated to Australia, but the panel was told on Thursday that Richard Adderley did not embark for The Falklands until July 2 1982, with the hostilities ending around three weeks previously on June 14.

The chief constable's brother was not entitled to wear the SAM with rosette and only applied for a SAM under a change in criteria for applicants put in place in 2015 on October 12 2023 - 10 days after Nick Adderley received a notice of investigation from the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Mr Cowx said the panel would not give fully formed reasons for their decisions on Friday, and they would follow in a written report within five days, but agreed the allegations against Mr Adderley amounted to breaches of honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct.

He said: "Mr Adderley has a genuinely fascinating success story to tell. He joined the Royal Navy as a rating, a career was not for him.

"He found his vocation in policing and rose from able seaman to chief constable and that's an amazing achievement worth telling, but something in Nick Adderley told him that wasn't enough."

The misconduct hearing was earlier told by John Beggs KC, representing the Office of the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, that media claims of "stolen valour" were not exaggerated.

Mr Cowx said: "Mr Beggs described his actions as stolen valour and that's precisely what it is - by wearing medals he was not entitled to wear, he stole their richly deserved valour and recognition and his explanation was risible.

"He knew he was not entitled to wear the medals. Of further concern is that he involved his brothers to the extent that they gave him medals to wear that he had not earned.

"Richard Adderley is, or was, a police officer, yet he too has lied freely to deflect attention from his brother."

Mr Cowx said "alarm bells should have rung" when Mr Adderley applied for the top job at Northamptonshire and questioned why nobody who was vetting the applicants picked up on the inaccuracies in his CV and application form, saying that the harm from this case would be "significant".

He said: "There is ongoing and serious public concern about the vetting of police officers yet here is someone who managed to slip under the radar."

Mr Adderley did not attend the final day of the misconduct hearing, despite being directed to by Mr Cowx, but a statement was read out on his behalf by his barrister Matthew Holdcroft, who said he "deeply regrets" any offence his medal-wearing may have caused veterans.

In a statement from Mr Adderley that was read out at the hearing, he acknowledged the officers he had worked with in his 32-year career, saying: "I had the privilege of serving communities in Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Staffordshire and Northamptonshire and it has been the greatest honour of my life to lead the brave men and women in those forces.

"For over three decades I have witnessed first hand the dedication they apply and their unswerving bravery. The pride I have in those I have led has no bounds and I will be forever grateful to them for the difference they have made to the lives of so many.

"Thank you for your support, kindness and inspiring me to push on and be a better leader and colleague. I offer a heartfelt apology.

"Today's determination showed I have failed you, something I deeply regret. I regret I will no longer be part of your future.

"Please be under no illusion I will be there cheering you on from the sidelines."

In a statement, the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone, said: "This case has put Northamptonshire Police in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

"We now need to set out to restore a reputation for honesty and integrity, which are fundamental values.

"Police officers are held to very high standards and the expectation of police leaders is even higher - it is their duty to set the tone for the rest of the organisation.

"Failing to uphold these standards is incredibly serious and damaging to public confidence in our police officers who do excellent work, day after day, to keep the public safe.

"We will now work hard to rebuild that reputation for honesty and integrity and earn the confidence of the public.

"Acting Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet and his team have done a fantastic job in leading the force through a period of uncertainty and I will work with them to engage with communities and build public confidence and trust in their police."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The M6

Drivers face misery as major motorway closed for three days next week, sending cars on 90 minute diversion

Kings College Hospital NHS Trust is one of two London Hospitals affected by the hackers

Russian hackers publish NHS patients' details and blood test results online after London hospital cyber attack

Bardia Shojaeifard

'Outwardly normal' boy, 15, who murdered teenager Alfie Lewis named for first time as judge lifts anonymity

Helicopters, sniffer dogs and 4x4s have been deployed in the search for Jay Slater.

Helicopters and sniffer dogs deployed as Spanish authorities focus on new terrain in search for missing Jay Slater

Former Man United footballer Nicky Butt sentenced after breaking motorcyclist's leg in horror Range Rover crash

Former Man United footballer Nicky Butt sentenced after breaking motorcyclist's leg in horror Range Rover crash

Anthony Hill disappeared on Monday morning

Body found by police searching for Martin Lewis' MoneySavingExpert colleague Anthony Hill

Just Stop Oil plans major disruption to summer holidays with private jet stunt just the start

Eco mob Just Stop Oil plots summer holiday chaos as group targets airports - labelling private jet stunt a 'prelude'

A British man has been stabbed to death outside Oxygen nightclub in Spain

Brit, 31, suffers ‘violent death’ after being stabbed in fight outside Spanish nightclub

Internet sleuths have flooded social media pages with speculation about Jay Slater's disappearance.

Web sleuths bombard social media pages with conspiracy theories as search for missing Jay Slater enters day five

Princess Kate wishes William happy birthday as she shares adorable family photo amid cancer battle

Princess Kate wishes William happy birthday as she shares adorable family photo amid cancer battle

Jay Slater Tenerife timeline: Hunt for missing British teen Jay Slater enters fifth day - here's what we know

Tenerife timeline: Hunt for missing British teen Jay Slater enters fifth day as Guardia Civill release search footage

Italian football legend Roberto Baggio was hospitalised after a gang attacked him in his home

Football legend Roberto Baggio hospitalised after gang targeted him and his family in terrifying raid at his home

Emily Atack has given birth to her first child - Barney James Garner

'All my dreams have come true': TV star Emily Atack welcomes son Barney with boyfriend Alistair Garner

A friend of missing Jay Slater has said the Spanish police are 'not doing a good enough job' in the search.

Police slammed for ‘not doing enough’ in hunt for missing Jay Slater as friends ‘take search effort into own hands’

Live
Davies said it is “quite difficult to suspend somebody in the middle of an election campaign anyway”

General Election LIVE: Tories found breaking gambling rules should be 'kicked out' says Cabinet minister

Rob Burrow left a series of messages for his children to be shared with them as they grow up, his wife has revealed.

Rob Burrow recorded messages to be shared with children during special life moments as they grow up, his wife reveals

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Met Office weather forecast shows temperatures are set to climb across the UK.

Exact date UK temperatures to soar to 29C in 'hottest weather of year so far', Met Office forecast reveals
Rishi Sunak said he is 'incredibly angry' over election date betting allegations.

Rishi Sunak 'incredibly angry' over election betting allegations as he vows to 'boot out' anyone guilty of wrongdoing
The Queen kept a keen eye on the race through a pair of binoculars.

Frustrated Queen Camilla puts on animated display at Ascot as she watches races with King Charles
Sir Keir said Jeremy Corbyn would have made a better Prime Minister than Boris Johnson

Jeremy Corbyn would have made a better Prime Minister than Boris Johnson, says Keir Starmer
Ministers should implement the recommendations from my review into political violence and disruption, says Lord Walney.

Eco-vandals make future climate chaos more likely, not less - the next government must reinforce the rule of law
In recent days Just Stop Oil have targeted Taylor Swift's private jet and Stonehenge

Fury at ‘weak’ justice for eco mob as LBC analysis reveals 99.9% of arrested Just Stop Oil protesters avoid jail
Sadiq Khan has hit out at anti-ULEZ campaigners who heckled him

Sadiq Khan defiant against anti-Ulez campaigners as he declares: 'I believe in democracy'

The singer's partner was found dead at their Gloucestershire home.

James Morrison discovered ex-partner Gill Catchpole, 45, dead after friend found note on front door, inquest hears
England draw with Denmark in lacklustre performance as fans - including Prince William - get behind Three Lions

England draw with Denmark in lacklustre performance as millions - including Prince William - get behind Three Lions
Footage has emerged showing Jay Slater hours before he went missing

Missing Jay Slater seen on video at packed Tenerife rave just hours before he vanished as search enters fourth night

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew is planning to leave the Royal Lodge to his daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, according to reports.

Prince Andrew ‘plans to leave Royal Lodge home’ to daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie ‘after his death’
William appeared at Ascot

Prince William shares tender moment with Kate's mother as she suffers mishap at Ascot

Prince William seen at a procession for the annual Garter Day service

William beams during Order of the Garter procession as royals join King and Queen at Windsor Castle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit